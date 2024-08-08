Food Beverage Team Manager wanted

(فرصة عمل)
|We are looking for a Food & Beverage Manager to join our teams. As a food and beverage manager you are responsible forecasting, planning and controlling the ordering of food and beverages for our guest. you will also manage the finances related to the whole process of purchasing food and drink for in the hotel. “Purchasing” includes sourcing, ordering and transporting of F&B. You must be very motivated and willing to relocate for this job.
|The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences
|07400465162
|116 Piccadilly Mayfair- Mayfair London
Greater London - المملكة المتحدة
