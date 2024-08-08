آخر الأخبار سيارات الأسرة والطفل أخبار العالم أخبار الرياضة أخبار السيارات أخبار المال أخبار المسلمين أخبار التعليم أخبار التقنية أخبار الموبايل أخبار منوعة مقالات أجمل الصور كاريكاتير فيديوهات إعلانات مبوبة دليل المواقع دليل الشركات
Food Beverage Team Manager wanted

(فرصة عمل)

تفاصيل الإعلان
We are looking for a Food & Beverage Manager to join our teams. As a food and beverage manager you are responsible forecasting, planning and controlling the ordering of food and beverages for our guest. you will also manage the finances related to the whole process of purchasing food and drink for in the hotel. “Purchasing” includes sourcing, ordering and transporting of F&B. You must be very motivated and willing to relocate for this job.
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences
التليفون: 07400465162

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: 116 Piccadilly Mayfair- Mayfair London
Greater London -

المملكة المتحدة
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 2,820 يورو
تاريخ الإعلان: 18/8/2024
رقم الإعلان: 2282633

