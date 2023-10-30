water tanks - خزانات المياه

Stars poly storage tanks factory L.L.C A factory specialized in the production of water tanks and finding water storage solutions •different sizes •different loading capacities •Different materials •Available in all sizes horizontal and vertical •All products are guaranteed put manufacturing defects •Available after-sales service The factory provides many types of tanks : 1 – Polyethylene tanks 2 – Fiberglass tanks 3 – underground tanks 4 – panal tanks
Contact Name: Stars poly storage tanks factory L.L.C
Telephone: 0542818514

Location: أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي, أبوظبي- الشارقه
Abu Dhabi -

United Arab Emirates
Price: Call
Posting Date: 30/10/2023
Ad Number: 2247785
