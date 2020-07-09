selling XCMG LW300KN FN LW500KN GN loaders

Dear Sir And Madam, We are the loader sales department of XCMG Group. One or more loaders can be sold at the factory's direct selling price. Now, in order to repay our customers by selling XCMG30 and 50，60 loaders at the lowest price, if you are interested, please contact me directly. Thank you. WhatsApp/WeChat / 008615057931866 Our site is in China, but can be exported to any country
التليفون: 008615057931866

العنوان: - jinhua
Zhejiang -

الصين
السعر: 26,000 دولار
تاريخ الإعلان: 9/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062596
