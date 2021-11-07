(فرصة عمل)
|A leading company of Retail Sales IN fashion (classic wear) seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates stores SALES : Requirements: - Male & Female . - 32 years maximum - Minimum 1 years Experience in fashion . -Excellent in English . Please send your English CV ((word)) with recent photo to Email : uae@ejadahr.com CVs without photo or without fashion Retail experience, will not accept EJADA CONPANY FOR RECRUITMENT
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|شركة اجادة للتوظيف
|التليفون:
|01050121428
|العنوان:
|dokki- الدقى
الجيزة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/11/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2110266
13,500 جنيه
