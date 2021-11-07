sales in fashion

A leading company of Retail Sales IN fashion (classic wear) seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates stores SALES : Requirements: - Male & Female . - 32 years maximum - Minimum 1 years Experience in fashion . -Excellent in English . Please send your English CV ((word)) with recent photo to Email : uae@ejadahr.com CVs without photo or without fashion Retail experience, will not accept EJADA CONPANY FOR RECRUITMENT
