(فرصة عمل)
|A leading company of Retail Sales IN fashion (classic wear) seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates stores SALES : Requirements: - Male & Female . - 32 years maximum - Minimum 1 years Experience in fashion . -Excellent in English . Please send your English CV ((word)) with recent photo to Email : uae@ejadahr.com what`s app : 01050121428 CVs without photo or without fashion Retail experience, will not accept EJADA CONPANY FOR RECRUITMENT
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم:
|شركة اجادة للتوظيف
التليفون:
|01050121428
العنوان:
|dokki- الدقى
الجيزة - مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
تاريخ الإعلان:
|6/11/2021
رقم الإعلان:
|2110151
