فرصة عمل

تفاصيل الإعلان
A leading company of Retail Sales IN fashion (classic wear) seeking to hire new candidates to Emirates stores SALES : Requirements: - Male & Female . - 32 years maximum - Minimum 1 years Experience in fashion . -Excellent in English . Please send your English CV ((word)) with recent photo to Email : uae@ejadahr.com what`s app : 01050121428 CVs without photo or without fashion Retail experience, will not accept EJADA CONPANY FOR RECRUITMENT
الإسم: شركة اجادة للتوظيف
التليفون: 01050121428

العنوان: dokki- الدقى
الجيزة

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 6/11/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2110151
موظفين مبيعات داخل الفروع (SALES IN DOOR ) للعمل بكبرى شركات الازياء UAE - في الجيزة مصر

موظفين مبيعات داخل الفروع (SALES IN DOOR ) للعمل بكبرى شركات الازياء UAE

في الجيزة مصر

شركة رائدة في مجال الأزياء(CLASSIC WEAR) تسعى لتوظيف مرشحين جدد للفروع (ماركات عالمية ) الإمارات ا.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

6/11/2021
مطلوب سيلز للعمل بكبرى الماركات بالامارات - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب سيلز للعمل بكبرى الماركات بالامارات

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى الماركات العالمية فى مجال (Classic wear) فى الامارات العربية المتحدة SALES بالشروط ال.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

4/11/2021
مطلوب مراقب مبيعات للعمل بكبرى شركات المواد الغذائية بالرياض السعودية - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مراقب مبيعات للعمل بكبرى شركات المواد الغذائية بالرياض السعودية

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المواد الغذائيه بالسعوديه ( الرياض ) : مراقب مبيعات بالشروط الأتيه : السن لا يز.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

4/11/2021
مطلوب مراقب حركة نقليات ( فورمان ) لكبرى شركات المواد الغذائيه بالسعوديه ( - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مراقب حركة نقليات ( فورمان ) لكبرى شركات المواد الغذائيه بالسعوديه (

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المواد الغذائيه بالسعوديه ( الرياض ) مراقب حركه نقليات ( فورمان ) بالشروط الأتيه .
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

4/11/2021
مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بكبرى المصانع البلاستيك بالاحساء السعودية - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بكبرى المصانع البلاستيك بالاحساء السعودية

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى مصانع البلاستيك بالسعودية الاحساء :- مندوب مبيعات بالشروط الأتيه : السن لا يزيد عن.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

28/10/2021
مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بكبرلى المصانع البلاستيك بالاحساء السعودية - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بكبرلى المصانع البلاستيك بالاحساء السعودية

في الجيزة مصر

لكبرى مصانع البلاستيك بالاحساء- السعودية تطلب مندوب مبيعات بالشروط الأتيه : السن لا يزيد عن 35 سنه.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

26/10/2021
مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بمصنع بالرياض - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بمصنع بالرياض

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مندوب مبيعات للعمل بمصنع بالرياض خبرة فى مجال الملابس لا يزيد السن عن 35 سنة.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

25/10/2021
مطلوب مندوب مبيعات مياه معدنية لشركة بأبها - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب مندوب مبيعات مياه معدنية لشركة بأبها

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لشركة مياه معدنية مندوب مبيعات مياه معدنية بمدينة أبها فـ السعودية خبرة 5 سنوات / يكون سبق له.
الجيزة - مصر
30 ريال

20/10/2021
مناديب مبيعات للعمل بالسعوديه - في الجيزة مصر

مناديب مبيعات للعمل بالسعوديه

في الجيزة مصر

مناديب مبيعات للعمل بالسعوديه منظفات وسباكه وكرباء ومياه وحلويات شركة الاسطورة للسفريات ترهيص 946 ش.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

18/10/2021
مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المطابخ بالسعوديه ( الريا ض) : بائع داخلى بالشروط الاتيه : السن لايزيد عن 30 سنه.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

9/10/2021
مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المطابخ بالسعوديه ( الريا ض) : بائع داخلى بالشروط الاتيه : السن لايزيد عن 30 سنه.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

8/10/2021
مطلوب كول سنتر و سوشيال ميديا نقبل الطلاب - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب كول سنتر و سوشيال ميديا نقبل الطلاب

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب كول سنتر و سوشيال ميديا نقبل الطلاب الشروط المؤهل / لا يقل عن متوسط واستخدام الحاسب الآلي عد.
الجيزة - مصر
3,500 جنيه

27/9/2021
مطلوب لكبرى شركات المياه ف السعوديه ( الرياض ) : - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المياه ف السعوديه ( الرياض ) :

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المياه ف السعوديه ( الرياض ) : مشرف مبيعات بالشروط الأتيه : السن لا يزيد عن 35 .
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

25/9/2021
مطلوب لكبرى شركات المياه ف السعوديه ( الرياض ) : - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المياه ف السعوديه ( الرياض ) :

في الجيزة مصر

سيتم عمل المقابلات الشخصيه يوم الأحد الموافق 26-9-2021 – الساعه 12 ظهرا الحضور بالسيرة الذاتيه والكم.
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

25/9/2021
مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه - في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب للسفر للسعوديه

في الجيزة مصر

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المياه ف السعوديه ( الرياض ) : مشرف مبيعات بالشروط الأتيه : السن لا يزيد عن 35 .
الجيزة - مصر
اتصل

25/9/2021
