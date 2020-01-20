oil and gas companies in oman

SOS is the leading solution & service provider for oilfield services in Oman. SOS provide production chemicals, mechanical, instrumentation, Reliability needs in Oman.
الإسم: Nabil Al Alawi
التليفون: 24942100968

العنوان: oilfield suppliers in oman- Al Azaybah South
Daman and Diu -

مصر
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 27/1/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2050620
