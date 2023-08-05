house keeping and baby sitter

(Business Opportunity)

اعلانات مبوبة

New Ads

Most Viewed Ads

Change Location

Post Ad

 ▶  Your Location

Egypt (Cairo) [ Change location ]

Ad Information
Al-Rehab office for servants and domestic workers If you are looking for a cleaning lady with experience, morals and honesty, then you have chosen the right place The office announces the presence of domestic workers, nurses, elderly care and babysitters Different nationalities and with legal guarantees (Indonesia - Ethiopia - Nigeria - Philippines) To contact 01012539909
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: elrehab
Telephone: 01012539909

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: الرحاب- التجمع
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 250 Pound
Posting Date: 9/8/2023
Ad Number: 2240211
Send a message to the advertiser Tell a Friend Add to Favourites
Send a message to the advertiser

More Ads Under Category:

Picture
Price
Posting Date
Ad Photo: ماتشيليش هم التنظيف لوحدك - in Cairo Egypt

ماتشيليش هم التنظيف لوحدك

(Business Opportunity)

- in Cairo Egypt

عندك عزومة او حفلة و وشايله هم التنظيف و الضيافة؟ اتصلي وماتشيليش هم المطبخ والا النظافه ولاالتوضيب .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

250 Pound

5/8/2023
Ad Photo: خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط - in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

سمعتنا ومصداقيتنا اهم بكتير. تأسست 2001🥇 0226365179 👌 01000488023👌0111519061.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

3/8/2023
Ad Photo: خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط - in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات بمصر سمعتنا ومصداقيتنا اهم ب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

2/8/2023
Ad Photo: مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات - in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

Noor Al-Islam Home Services Office مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

2/8/2023
Ad Photo: مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات - in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات بمصر سمعتنا ومصداقيتنا اهم ب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

25/7/2023
Ad Photo: خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط - in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

( رقم التسجيل الضريبى 702070807 ) خادمات منزلية عاملات نيجيريات . أثوبيات . أرتريات . سودينات . غيني.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

24/7/2023
Ad Photo: خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط - in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات بمصر خادمات منزلية عاملات ني.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

22/7/2023
Ad Photo: خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط - in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب شغالات بالاسكندريه, مكتب شغالات بالقاهرة, مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

22/7/2023
Ad Photo: تنظيف المنزل باسرع وقت وبمهاره عاليه - in Cairo Egypt

تنظيف المنزل باسرع وقت وبمهاره عاليه

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

تنظيف المنزل باسرع وقت وبمهاره عاليه عماله منزليه لتنظيف وترتيب المنازل والفلل والشركات باسرع وقت مم.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

20/7/2023
Ad Photo: طھظˆظپظٹط±ط®ط¯ظ… ظˆط´ط؛ط§ظ„ط§طھ ظˆط¬ظ„ظٹط³ط§طھ ط§ط·ظپط§ظ„ ظˆظ…ط³ظ†ظٹظ† ظ„ظƒط§ظپط© ط§ظ„ظ…ط­ط§ظپط¸ط§طھ - in Cairo Egypt

طھظˆظپظٹط±ط®ط¯ظ… ظˆط´ط؛ط§ظ„ط§طھ ظˆط¬ظ„ظٹط³ط§طھ ط§ط·ظپط§ظ„ ظˆظ…ط³ظ†ظٹظ† ظ„ظƒط§ظپط© ط§ظ„ظ…ط­ط§ظپط¸ط§طھ

(For Sale)

- in Cairo Egypt

(مكتب العالمية للخدمات معنا بيتك في أيدي امينة) 01151800999 نرعى المسنين بمنازلهم بأيدى أمينة ورحيمة.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

3,500 Pound

17/7/2023
Ad Photo: للاعمال المنزليه افضل عماله افريقيه - in Cairo Egypt

للاعمال المنزليه افضل عماله افريقيه

(Business Opportunity)

- in Cairo Egypt

عاملات نضافه يجيدون الطهى والتنظيف ورعايه الاطفال والاعتناؤ بالمسنين مدربون على العمل لتوفير الراحه .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

250 Pound

12/7/2023
Ad Photo: عماله افريقيه واسيويه لخدمات التنظيف - in Cairo Egypt

عماله افريقيه واسيويه لخدمات التنظيف

(Business Opportunity)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب الرحاب لتوفير العماله المنزليه لكل ما يلزم المنزل من عامال طهى وتنظيف وتزين الحدائق عماله مدرب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

250 L.E

19/6/2023
Ad Photo: Noor Al-Islam Home Services - in Cairo Egypt

Noor Al-Islam Home Services

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

Noor Al-Islam Company for foreign servants African workers from _ Ethiopia _ Sudan _ Sudan _ Djibout.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

13/6/2023
Ad Photo: Noor Al-Islam Services - in Cairo Egypt

Noor Al-Islam Services

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

Noor Al-Islam Home Services Office مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

18/5/2023
Classifieds powered by Galileo Site Manager ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager