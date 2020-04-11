gypsum, air condition, split, ducting, repair, clean, maintenance, electric

(للبيع)
|We provide General Maintenance Works & Duct Cleanings for Offices, Flats, Shops, Buildings & Villas at low cost. Call / WhatsApp 055-5269352 / 050-5737068 Our Services: Site Inspection, Preventive Maintenance, Technical Advice, Bulk Discount & Quotation. Email inquiries at creative.cac@gmail.com Services: General Maintenance, Home Improvement, Repair, Ducting, Handyman, Electrical, Plumbing, Paint, Cleaning, Split Unit AC, Decor, Landscape, Pest Control, Air Con, Fixing, Lighting, Renovation,
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Hasan
|التليفون:
|0555269352
|العنوان:
|Dubai- Dubai
العين - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|100 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|11/4/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2057648
