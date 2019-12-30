general maintenance, home repair, duct clean, paint, gypsum

We provide 24/7 General Maintenance Works & Duct Cleanings for Offices, Flats, Shops, Buildings & Villas at low cost. Call / WhatsApp 055-5269352 / 050-5737068 Our Services: Site Inspection, Preventive Maintenance, Technical Advice, Bulk Discount & Quotation. Email inquiries at creative.cac@gmail.com Services: General Maintenance, Home Improvement, Repair, Ducting, Handyman, Electrical, Plumbing, Paint, Cleaning, Split Unit, Decor, Landscape, Pest Control, Air Con, Fixing, Lighting, Renovation
الإسم: Hasan
التليفون: 0555269352

العنوان: Dubai- Al Ain
دبي -

الإمارات
السعر: 10 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 19/3/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2056384
