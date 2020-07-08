for sale villa

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (الشارقة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale, Amazing popular house is up for grabs in Rifaa Sharjah 12000ft2 price 1.3 million dhs Contact with Abu Moaz 0524297621 For sale popular house in Rifaa Sharjah consists of:- 7 spacious rooms spacious kitchen 3 big halls spacious majlis 7 bathrooms of different sizes Annex (room and bathroom for the maid + outdoor kitchen + outdoor laundry) Big Car garage The area is 12, 000 feet. New maintenance 1.3 million dirhams needed to be negotiated ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: al jadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale, Amazing popular house is up for grabs in Rifaa Sharjah 12000ft2 price 1.3 million dhs- Al Rifa
الشارقة -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 1,300,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 9/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062618
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: For sale a spacious villa 7,000 ft2 in Al-Jazzat area of Sharjah priced a - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious villa 7,000 ft2 in Al-Jazzat area of Sharjah priced a

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale spacious villa 7000 ft2 in the area of Al-Jazzat in Sharjah consisting of: 5 bedrooms spa.
القسم: 

1,650,000 درهم

8/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale privileged location in Qadisiyah Sharjah 1500000 DHS - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale privileged location in Qadisiyah Sharjah 1500000 DHS

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale privileged location in Qadisiyah Sharjah 1500000 DHS For sale privileged location in Qadis.
القسم: 

1,500,000 درهم

7/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيـلا للبيـع في الشـارقة - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيـلا للبيـع في الشـارقة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا للبيـع في الشـارقة ( منتجـع راقي متكـامل الخدمـات) . تشطيبـات راقيـة وعالية الجودة من المـ.
القسم: 

2 درهم

2/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

تملك فيـلا من (فلل البحـر) بأرقى منتجع بالشـارقة . متوفر جميـع الخدمـات مدينـة كاملـة على الواجهـا.
القسم: 

2 درهم

1/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

فيـلا على جـزيـرة خـاصـة بشـاطئ خـاص في الشـارقة . على بحـر الخليـج العـربي " سـمـارت فيـلا.
القسم: 

2 درهم

30/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا فاخرة وواسعة في الطى الشارقة من المالك مباشرة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فاخرة وواسعة في الطى الشارقة من المالك مباشرة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فاخرة وواسعة في الطى الشارقة تتكون من:- 2 غرفة نوم صالة المطبخ 3 حمامات مساحة 1,505 قدم.
القسم: 

اتصل

26/6/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالسيوح - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالسيوح

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة السيوح مساحة 10000 قدم 5 غرف ومجلس و صالتين و ملحق العمر 4 سنوات مطلوب 2.500.0.
القسم: 

2,500,000 درهم

25/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا فخمة جديدة بالعزرا - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فخمة جديدة بالعزرا

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فخمة جديدة طابقين بالشارقة العزرا مساحة 7200 قدم 5غرف ماستر ومجلس وصالتين وغرفة خادمة مع .
القسم: 

2,350,000 درهم

10/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالموافجة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالموافجة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا دور واحد بالشارقة الموافجة زاوية مساحة 12500 قدم 4 غرف ماستر مجلس كبير وصاله كبيره ملحق.
القسم: 

2,450,000 درهم

31/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالفيحاء - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالفيحاء

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة الفيحاء مساحة 5000 قدم الطابق العلوي 4 غرف وصالون ومطبخ تحضيري الطابق الارضي غرف.
القسم: 

1,500,000 درهم

31/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بسمنان - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بسمنان

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا طابقين بالشارقة سمنان مساحة 6500 قدم 8 غرف وصالتين مطلوب 2.200.000 درهم قابل للتفاوض للتو.
القسم: 

2,200,000 درهم

31/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالمرقاب تشطيب شخصي رائع - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالمرقاب تشطيب شخصي رائع

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة المرقاب فيلا رائعة جدا تشطيب شخصي سوبر ديلوكس مساحة الارض 8000 قدم مساحة للبناء .
القسم: 

2,200,000 درهم

15/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالرحمانية 7 - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالرحمانية 7

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة الرحمانية 7 4 غرف ومجلس وصاله و غرفه طعام حوش واسع نظيف المساحة 17000 قدم العمر .
القسم: 

2,000,000 درهم

8/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للاجار فيلا بالرماقية - في الشارقة الإمارات

للاجار فيلا بالرماقية

(للإيجار)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للاجار فيلا بالشارقة الرماقية مساحة 10,000 قدم 5 غرف ومجلس وصالة ومسبح مطلوب 90 الف درهم للتواصل 009.
القسم: 

90,000 درهم

2/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا سكني تجاري بالغبيبة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا سكني تجاري بالغبيبة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا سكني تجاري بالشارقة الغبيبة مساحة 5300 قدم 4 غرف ماستر و صالتين ومطبخين داخلي وخارجي و 6.
القسم: 

1,600,000 درهم

30/4/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager