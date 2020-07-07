besoin un chauffeur contactez nous

(فرصة عمل)
|Vous avez besoin d’un chauffeur contactez nous Info :0645823886 Master Contact met à votre disposition des chauffeurs responsables, compétents et confidents , ayant une bonne connaissance de toutes les régions marocaines leur mission est de donner un service de transports confortable et agréable avec une qualité optimal à nos clients
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|master contact
|التليفون:
|0645823886
|العنوان:
|hay-hassani- Casablanca
الدار البيضاء الكبرى - المغرب
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062457
36 دولار
300 درهم
