Urgent required For major programming companies in Riyadh Senior PHP Laravel developer - E-commerce Saudi Company is looking for an experienced PHP Laravel developer to join their team. He will be responsible primarily for handling back-end, and to a lesser degree, front-end development. Qualifications and Required Experience: •B.Sc. in Computer Science or any related filed •Ten (10) years of proven work experience in (PHP Laravel & MySQL, java) •Familiarity with front-end languages and t