(فرصة عمل)
|Urgent required For major programming companies in Riyadh Senior PHP Laravel developer - E-commerce Saudi Company is looking for an experienced PHP Laravel developer to join their team. He will be responsible primarily for handling back-end, and to a lesser degree, front-end development. Qualifications and Required Experience: •B.Sc. in Computer Science or any related filed •Ten (10) years of proven work experience in (PHP Laravel & MySQL, java) •Familiarity with front-end languages and t
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|ترو جوب للتوظيف الخارجي
|التليفون:
|01123667714
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|21عمارات العبور صلاح سالم مصر الجديده- مصر الجديدة
القاهرة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|1 ريال
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/3/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2055282
1 ريال
1 ريال
1 ريال
5,500 ريال