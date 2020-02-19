Urgent required For major programming companies in Riyadh

تفاصيل الإعلان
Urgent required For major programming companies in Riyadh Senior PHP Laravel developer - E-commerce Saudi Company is looking for an experienced PHP Laravel developer to join their team. He will be responsible primarily for handling back-end, and to a lesser degree, front-end development. Qualifications and Required Experience: •B.Sc. in Computer Science or any related filed •Ten (10) years of proven work experience in (PHP Laravel & MySQL, java) •Familiarity with front-end languages and t
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: ترو جوب للتوظيف الخارجي
التليفون: 01123667714

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: 21عمارات العبور صلاح سالم مصر الجديده- مصر الجديدة
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 1 ريال
تاريخ الإعلان: 7/3/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2055282
