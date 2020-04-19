Urgent for company Required Social Media & Digital Marketing Specialist Gra

(فرصة عمل)

Urgent for company Required Social Media & Digital Marketing Specialist Graphic- Social Media Designer 1- Social Media & Digital Marketing Specialist (Job Requirements) •We are looking for a highly talented Social Media & Digital Marketing Specialist, +3 years’ experience in social media, Google Ad-words, email campaigns, and SEO. •Content writing experience is a MUST •Patient, strong sense of responsibility, and strong service awareness. •Good in Excel and analysis data skill. •Have good
الإسم: MOHAMMED IBRAHIM
التليفون: 01151020771

العنوان: NASER CITY- CAIRO
القاهرة -

مصر
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 1/6/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2060029
