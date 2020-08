Two villas on one plot,3 master rooms per villa Al Azra Sharjah2.3 million

Two villas on one plot, 3 master rooms per villa Al Azra Sharjah 2.3 million Number of rooms per villa 3 master rooms guest rooms 6 bathrooms Kitchen Majlis Open space used as a hall on the first and second floor space area Parking for two cars Land area 5,700 ft2 2,850 ft2 of the villa Construction area 2300 ft2 Price for two villas 2.3 million dirhams AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621