Technical Sales Engineer for Egypt Market Experience Needed: 7 to 10 years Education: - Bachelor's degree of "Chemistry" Specific Qualifications: - Very good English - Excellent communication skills - Customer orientated - Commercial talent - High presentation skills - High negotiation skills Experience Required: The experience should be both Technical and commercial in coating industry.
الإسم: شركة صناعية كبرى
التليفون: 01066651366

العنوان: - 6 اكتوبر
6 أكتوبر -

مصر
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 3/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064207
صورة الاعلان: نوفر للأسر والعائلات جميع أنواع العمالة المنزلية بالضمانات مثل مربيات الاطف

نوفر للأسر والعائلات جميع أنواع العمالة المنزلية بالضمانات مثل مربيات الاطف

(للبيع)

"خدمات عامة للشركات وتوفير عمالة منزلية بالضمانات للاسر فقط 01223333060 نوفر بالضمانات للاسر وال.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

4,000 جنيه

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: عملة معدنية قديمة ايام فتح قسطنطين

عملة معدنية قديمة ايام فتح قسطنطين

(للبيع)

عملة ذهبية ضرب في قسطنتين 1223ھ.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: كمامات للبيع في مصر

كمامات للبيع في مصر

(للبيع)

كمامات للبيع في مصر 01102226499 كمامة طبقتين مصنوعة من خامة قطن 100% ، لا تسبب حساسية تحمي الأنف و.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

1 جنيه

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: شركات تفصيل يونيفورم ( شركة Tn لليونيفورم )

شركات تفصيل يونيفورم ( شركة Tn لليونيفورم )

(للبيع)

شركات تفصيل يونيفورم ( شركة Tn لليونيفورم ) فى شركة Tn لليونيفورم هنساعدك تختار اليونيفورم المنا.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: يونيفورم فنادق (شركة السلام لليونيفورم )

يونيفورم فنادق (شركة السلام لليونيفورم )

(للبيع)

يونيفورم فنادق (شركة السلام لليونيفورم 01223182572 ) يونيفورم موظفين الفندق هو واجهة فندقك لذلك ان.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: توريد للفنادق ( السلام للتوريدات الفندقية )

توريد للفنادق ( السلام للتوريدات الفندقية )

(للبيع)

توريد للفنادق ( السلام للتوريدات الفندقية 01102226499 ) شركة السلام للتوريدات الفندقية توفرجميع م.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: اماكن تصنيع يونيفورم حضانات

اماكن تصنيع يونيفورم حضانات

(للبيع)

اماكن تصنيع يونيفورم حضانات 01200561116 صور يونيفورم حضانات زي رياض الاطفال مصانع يونيفورم حضانه .
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: housekeeping يونيفورم

housekeeping يونيفورم

(للبيع)

housekeeping يونيفورم فأنت بحاجة لأن يظهر طاقم تنظيف الغرف بشكل جيد ولكن في نفس الوقت قادرين على ا.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: شالية للايجار فى مارينا تحفة

شالية للايجار فى مارينا تحفة

(للإيجار)

فيلا المارديني 4 غرف نوم مكيفين 3 حمام منهم واحد ماستر تطل على البحر من الامام والبحيرة خلف الفيلا م.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر
القسم: 

4,500 جنيه

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: أساسيات إتيكيت وبروتوكول الأعمال

أساسيات إتيكيت وبروتوكول الأعمال

(للبيع)

يتشرف مركز العالمية للتدريب ان يعلم سيادتكم بإنعقاد دورة تدريبية Online عن أساسيات إتيكيت وبروتوكول.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

اتصل

3/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: مكافحة العدوى المكتسبة بالمستشفيات

مكافحة العدوى المكتسبة بالمستشفيات

(للبيع)

يتشرف مركز العالمية للتدريب ان يعلم سيادتكم بإنعقاد دورة تدريبية Online عن مكافحة العدوى المكتسبة ب.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

اتصل

2/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: يوجد اتوبيسات للايجار

يوجد اتوبيسات للايجار

(للإيجار)

تأجير ميني باصات.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

2/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: نوفر الشغالات_جليسات المسنين والاطفال بكافة المحافظات

نوفر الشغالات_جليسات المسنين والاطفال بكافة المحافظات

(فرص)

بالضمانات جميع أنواع العمالة المنزلية مثل الشغالات و الخادمات ومربيات الاطفال و راعيات المسنين والطب.
العنوان:

الإسكندرية - مصر

2,000 جنيه

2/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: مخزن 130م للايجار كفرالجبل هرم

مخزن 130م للايجار كفرالجبل هرم

(للإيجار)

مخزن 130 م للايجار منطقه الشوربجي كقر الجبل هرم دور ارضي / 2 باب علي الشارع مباشره / حمام / باقي الم.
الجيزة - مصر

الجيزة - مصر

2,500 جنيه

31/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: مكتب للبيع بالعاصمة الادارية واستفيد بالخصم الكبير

مكتب للبيع بالعاصمة الادارية واستفيد بالخصم الكبير

(للبيع)

مكتب بالعاصمة الادارية الجديدة في sixty mall بأقل سعر للمتر وبخصم كبير لفترة محدودة جدا بمقدم بسيط و.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

230,000 جنيه

30/7/2020
