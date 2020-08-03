(فرصة عمل)
|Technical Sales Engineer for Egypt Market Experience Needed: 7 to 10 years Education: - Bachelor's degree of "Chemistry" Specific Qualifications: - Very good English - Excellent communication skills - Customer orientated - Commercial talent - High presentation skills - High negotiation skills Experience Required: The experience should be both Technical and commercial in coating industry.
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|شركة صناعية كبرى
|التليفون:
|01066651366
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|- 6 اكتوبر
6 أكتوبر - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|3/8/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2064207
4,000 جنيه
اتصل
1 جنيه
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
4,500 جنيه
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
2,000 جنيه
2,500 جنيه
230,000 جنيه