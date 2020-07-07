Teaching English

(فرص)
|reserve now in the English course with the expert teacher: mr> Wael Nasr to improve the main skills of English> listening< speaking< reading and writing> Focussing on the most common words and expressions> Reserve now to practice English in real life situations
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Wael Nasr
|التليفون:
|01068605301
|العنوان:
|Nasr City- Nasr City
القاهرة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|100 جنيه
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062469
