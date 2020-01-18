Silient Investor

I am a private investor looking for possible investment opportunities. Contact me via e-mail with your business or project for partnership. The following line of business are of primary interest: -Hotels, Residential Villas, Hospitals -Schools -Hyper Markets -Supermarkets -Retail Chain Outlets / Shops - Shopping Malls -Restaurants -Coffee Shops -Construction -Oil and Gas Trading -Commercial / Office Villas -Plots / Lands For commercial development -Saloon -Fashion Shops -Events/ Show Organizatio
الإسم: Yves Mitchel
التليفون: +21620205542

العنوان: - Tunis
تونس -

تونس
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 23/2/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2053926
