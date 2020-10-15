Residential building G+P+5 floors for sale in Muwaileh

تفاصيل الإعلان
Residential building G+P+5 floors for sale in Muwaileh Brand new building BUA 13127 Sqfts 40 2BHK 4 commercial stores at the ground 50 NO car parking's bays expected annual income 1.9 million Price : 22 M negotiable with limits taplink.cc/usertest1841976 JADWAL REAL ESTATE
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0589073957

العنوان: Muwaileh-sharjah- Muwaileh-sharjah
الشارقة -

الإمارات
السعر: 22,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 12/1/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2079698
