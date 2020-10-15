(للبيع)
|Residential building G+P+5 floors for sale in Muwaileh Brand new building BUA 13127 Sqfts 40 2BHK 4 commercial stores at the ground 50 NO car parking's bays expected annual income 1.9 million Price : 22 M negotiable with limits taplink.cc/usertest1841976 JADWAL REAL ESTATE
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0589073957
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|Muwaileh-sharjah- Muwaileh-sharjah
الشارقة - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|22,000,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|12/1/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2079698
14,000,000 درهم
(للبيع)- في الشارقة الإمارات
5,500,000 درهم
(للبيع)- في الشارقة الإمارات
22,000,000 درهم