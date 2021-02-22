Quality assurance Engineer

(فرصة عمل)
|Responsibilities: - - Test current products and identifying deficiencies - Suggest solutions to identified product problems - Investigate product quality in order to make improvements to achieve better customer satisfaction - Plan, create and manage the overall Quality Planning strategy - Identify quality assurance process bottleneck and suggest actions for improvement - Oversee continuous improvement projects - Collect qua
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|OsmaCom
|التليفون:
|01030053090
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|- الدقي
الجيزة - مصر
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|22/2/2021
|رقم الإعلان:
|2084735
