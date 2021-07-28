Qatar_jobs

#Qatar_jobs Male and female employees are required to work in the free market in the State of Qatar with the following titles: *commis de cuisine *Waite *waitress *hostess **Job Description - Diploma or work certificate in the same specialization. - Fluency in Arabic and English - At least one year professional experience ******* Two-year renewable contract - Excellent salaries - Accommodation and transportation available Health insurance available Flight ticket available
الإسم: ‪alasmar job‬‏
التليفون: 212707020119

العنوان: القنيطره- المغرب
الدوحة -

قطر
السعر: 14,000 ريال
تاريخ الإعلان: 24/8/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2103381
