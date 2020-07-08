(للبيع)
|Contact Table Real Estate Brokerage 0524297621 The plot of land for sale in Wadi Safa 2 in Dubai (ground floor +4 floors total construction area 13562.51 square feet close to all places in Dubai and close to Mohammed Bin Zayed Street and Emirates Street ) Price 2800000 AED Office No. Orn 23461 Broker Number 45618 Permit No. 0319075439
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|Plot of land for sale in Wadi Safa 2 Dubai (residential +4 floors)750m2- wadi al safa 2
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|2,800,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|8/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062492
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
1,650,000 درهم
485,000 درهم
50,000,000 درهم
9,000,000 درهم
اتصل
9,000,000 درهم
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل