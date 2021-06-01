Palm Hills New Alamein

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (القاهرة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
Palm Hills New Alamein coming to the north coast in palm hills Palm Hills announced its new project in new Alamein stay tuned for the biggest project in new alamein fully finished spaces start from 60 m to 300 m find your need , you can find Apartments ,Twin Houses ,and Standalone Villas
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Palm Hills New Alamein
التليفون: 01119811423

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: Palm Hills New Alamein- Palm Hills New Alamein
القاهرة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 1/6/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2095810
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: اكاديا للتطوير العقاري |MALL BAGODA NEW CAPITAL - في القاهرة مصر

اكاديا للتطوير العقاري |MALL BAGODA NEW CAPITAL

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

تملك الان أفضل الفرص الاستثمارية في أميز مواقع العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة من أهم مميزات مول اكاديا با.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: بالم هيلز العلمين الجديدة Palm Hills New Alamein - في القاهرة مصر

بالم هيلز العلمين الجديدة Palm Hills New Alamein

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

بالم هيلز العلمين الجديدة Palm Hills New Alamein مشروع بالم هيلز هو أحدث مشروعات شركة بالم هيلز فى .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

11,762 جنيه

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: بالم هيلز العلمين الجديدة - في القاهرة مصر

بالم هيلز العلمين الجديدة

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

منتجع بالم هيلز العلمين pallm hills al alamein أعلنت شركة بالم هيلز للتطوير العقاري عن إطلاق مشروعها.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: منصات للتطوير العقاري | أحدث مشروعات العاصمة الادارية الجديدة - في القاهرة مصر

منصات للتطوير العقاري | أحدث مشروعات العاصمة الادارية الجديدة

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

• أنظمة الدفع والأسعار يبدأ سعر المتر الادوار المتكررة 𝟭𝟮,𝟱𝟬𝟬.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: منصات للتطوير العقاري | أحدث مشروعات العاصمة الادارية الجديدة - في القاهرة مصر

منصات للتطوير العقاري | أحدث مشروعات العاصمة الادارية الجديدة

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

• أنظمة الدفع والأسعار يبدأ سعر المتر الادوار المتكررة 𝟭𝟮,𝟱𝟬𝟬.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: أبراج اي بيزنس بارك العاصمة - في القاهرة مصر

أبراج اي بيزنس بارك العاصمة

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

اي بيزنس بارك العاصمة تاورز I Business Park Towers أعلنت شركة أرقي للتطوير العقاري عن إطلاق مشروعها .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: OIA Towers New Capital - في القاهرة مصر

OIA Towers New Capital

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

OIA Towers New Capital أويا تاورز العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة أعلنت شركة إيدج هولدينج عن مشروعها الجدي.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: منصات تاور العاصمة الادارية | أسعار منصات تاورز العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة - في القاهرة مصر

منصات تاور العاصمة الادارية | أسعار منصات تاورز العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

ابدأ مشروعك الاستثماري الان أسعار مشروع منصات للتطوير العقاري يبدأ سعر المتر الادوار المتكررة x.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: اسعار أبراج العاصمة الإدارية - في القاهرة مصر

اسعار أبراج العاصمة الإدارية

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

اسعار أبراج العاصمة الإدارية الإستثمار الأمن في العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة تعرف على أسعار أبراج العا.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: سكاي ابو ظبي العاصمة الادارية | سكاي ابو ظبي Sky AD – Residence 8 - في القاهرة مصر

سكاي ابو ظبي العاصمة الادارية | سكاي ابو ظبي Sky AD – Residence 8

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

سكاي ابو ظبي العاصمة الادارية هو أحدث مشروعات العاصمة الإدارية بخبرة ورؤية إماراتية على أرض مصرية .
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: نايل تاور العاصمة الإدارية |Nile Developments - في القاهرة مصر

نايل تاور العاصمة الإدارية |Nile Developments

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

نايل تاور العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة أفضل الفرص الاستثمارية بالعاصمة الادارية أعلنت مجموعة النيل للا.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: كمبوند سين سيفين العاصمه الادارية الجديدة SCENE 7 NEW CAPITAL - في القاهرة مصر

كمبوند سين سيفين العاصمه الادارية الجديدة SCENE 7 NEW CAPITAL

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

كمبوند سين سيفين العاصمه الادارية الجديدة SCENE 7 NEW CAPITAL أسعار مشروع سين سيفين العاصمه سعر الم.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: اي بيزنس بارك العاصمة I Business Park New Capital - في القاهرة مصر

اي بيزنس بارك العاصمة I Business Park New Capital

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

اي بيزنس بارك العاصمة أبراج بيزنس بارك العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة أي بيزنس بارك العاصمة الإدارية i bu.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: مشروع دي جويا العاصمة الادارية - في القاهرة مصر

مشروع دي جويا العاصمة الادارية

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

مشروع دي جويا العاصمة الادارية مشروع دي جويا هو أحدث مشروعات شركة تاج مصر للتطوير العقاري ويحتل ال.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
صورة الاعلان: شقق للبيع في سين سيفين – أقل مقدم بالعاصمة الجديدة - في القاهرة مصر

شقق للبيع في سين سيفين – أقل مقدم بالعاصمة الجديدة

(للبيع)

- في القاهرة مصر

شقق للبيع في سين سيفين أحدث مشروعات شركة أكام للتطوير العقاري أول مشروع سكني رياضي بالعاصمه الادار.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

1/6/2021
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager