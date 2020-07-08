Olivz residence For sale 1Bed apartment price 485000 AED

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale spacious one bedroom al warsan first international city Dubai consists of:- One-bedroom spacious kitchen two bathrooms spacious hall nice view Area 638.95 ft2 OWNER DIRECT ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: Olivz residence For sale 1Bed apartment price 485000 AED- international city
دبي -

الإمارات
السعر: 485,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 8/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062489
