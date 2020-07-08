(للبيع)
|For sale spacious one bedroom al warsan first international city Dubai consists of:- One-bedroom spacious kitchen two bathrooms spacious hall nice view Area 638.95 ft2 OWNER DIRECT ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|Olivz residence For sale 1Bed apartment price 485000 AED- international city
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|485,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|8/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062489
