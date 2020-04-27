Office Space on Rent in Business Bay Dubai

تفاصيل الإعلان
Now set up your company in Dubai or renew your Trade License with a co-working space less than AED 5000 per year and claim your surprise free gifts. Call now to book your space +971569891667 / +971555280341 - 100% approved by DED - Dedicated Workstations - Unlimited WIFI - 24/7 access - Mail management - Unlimited Beverages - Access to meeting rooms - Meet & Greet Services - Scheduled housekeeping of your office - Maintenance of your office and common areas - Air conditioning, electricity and
الإسم: Satguru Business Center
التليفون: 97156989166

العنوان: Suite 1501 – 1508, XL Tower, Al Abraj Street, Business Bay,- Dubai
Maharashtra -

الهند
السعر: 5,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 27/4/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2058520
