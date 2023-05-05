(Job request)
|Noor Al-Islam Home Services Office for the supply resulting from work Our reputation and credibility is much more important. Founded in 2001🥇 0226365179 👌 01000488023👌 01115190610 Female workers Noor Al-Islam Company for foreign servants African workers from _ Ethiopia _ Sudan _ Sudan _ Djibouti and many, and we provide you with East Asian workers from the Philippines _ Indonesia _ Bangladesh _ Sri Lanka We offer you - Babysitter Babysitters - Medical care for the elderly and the elderly - H
|Contact The Advertiser:
|Contact Name:
|نور الاسلام للشغالات الاجانب
|Telephone:
|01000488023
Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
|Location:
|الشيخ زايد- الشيخ زايد
Cairo - Egypt
|Ad Information:
|Price:
|500 Pound
|Posting Date:
|10/5/2023
|Ad Number:
|2186169
500 Pound
500 Pound
500 Pound
500 Pound
500 Pound
500 Pound
500 Pound
(Job request)- in Cairo Egypt
100 Pound
250 Pound
Call
250 Pound
500 Pound
500 Pound
(Job request)- in Cairo Egypt
500 Pound
250 Pound