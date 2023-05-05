Noor Al-Islam Home Services Office

(Job request)

اعلانات مبوبة

New Ads

Most Viewed Ads

Change Location

Post Ad

 ▶  Your Location

Egypt (Cairo) [ Change location ]

Ad Information
Noor Al-Islam Home Services Office for the supply resulting from work Our reputation and credibility is much more important. Founded in 2001🥇 0226365179 👌 01000488023👌 01115190610 Female workers Noor Al-Islam Company for foreign servants African workers from _ Ethiopia _ Sudan _ Sudan _ Djibouti and many, and we provide you with East Asian workers from the Philippines _ Indonesia _ Bangladesh _ Sri Lanka We offer you - Babysitter Babysitters - Medical care for the elderly and the elderly - H
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: نور الاسلام للشغالات الاجانب
Telephone: 01000488023

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: الشيخ زايد- الشيخ زايد
Cairo -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: 500 Pound
Posting Date: 10/5/2023
Ad Number: 2186169
Send a message to the advertiser Tell a Friend Add to Favourites
Send a message to the advertiser

More Ads Under Category:

Picture
Price
Posting Date
Ad Photo: نور الأسلام خادمات شغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا - in Cairo Egypt

نور الأسلام خادمات شغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

5/5/2023
Ad Photo: مكتب نور الأسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب - in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الأسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب

(Job Opportunity)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات بمصر سمعتنا ومصداقيتنا اهم ب.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

30/4/2023
Ad Photo: House cleaners. Home services. babysitter - in Cairo Egypt

House cleaners. Home services. babysitter

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

( رقم التسجيل الضريبى 702070807 ) فلبينات . أندويسيات . 01000488023 _ 01115190610 نساعد العائلات في.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

24/4/2023
Ad Photo: نور الأسلام للشغالات الأجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا - in Cairo Egypt

نور الأسلام للشغالات الأجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب شغالات بالاسكندريه, مكتب شغالات بالقاهرة, مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

16/4/2023
Ad Photo: نور الاسلام خادمات شغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا - in Cairo Egypt

نور الاسلام خادمات شغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

Noor Al-Islam Home Services Office مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى ال.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

12/4/2023
Ad Photo: نور الأسلام للشغالات الأجانب سودينات . نيجيريات . أثوبيات . ارتريات - in Cairo Egypt

نور الأسلام للشغالات الأجانب سودينات . نيجيريات . أثوبيات . ارتريات

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط للعمل مع أسرة . تنظيف منزلى مقيمة . عاملات بيبى سيتر لرعا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

6/4/2023
Ad Photo: نساعد العائلات في إيجاد أفضل العاملات الاجانب بالمنزل - in Cairo Egypt

نساعد العائلات في إيجاد أفضل العاملات الاجانب بالمنزل

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

( رقم التسجيل الضريبى 702070807 ) فلبينات . أندويسيات . 01000488023 _ 01115190610 نساعد العائلات في.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

1/4/2023
Ad Photo: طھظˆظپظٹط±ط®ط¯ظ… ظˆط´ط؛ط§ظ„ط§طھ ظˆط¬ظ„ظٹط³ط§طھ ط§ط·ظپط§ظ„ ظˆظ…ط³ظ†ظٹظ† ظ„ظƒط§ظپط© ط§ظ„ظ…ط­ط§ظپط¸ط§طھ - in Cairo Egypt

طھظˆظپظٹط±ط®ط¯ظ… ظˆط´ط؛ط§ظ„ط§طھ ظˆط¬ظ„ظٹط³ط§طھ ط§ط·ظپط§ظ„ ظˆظ…ط³ظ†ظٹظ† ظ„ظƒط§ظپط© ط§ظ„ظ…ط­ط§ظپط¸ط§طھ

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

نوفر بالضمانات عمالة منزلية شغالات ومربيات وطباخا وراعيات مسنين نوفرها لكافة المحافظات 01223333060 (.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

100 Pound

1/4/2023
Ad Photo: بيبى سيتر ورعايه مسنين مسؤليتنا - in Cairo Egypt

بيبى سيتر ورعايه مسنين مسؤليتنا

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

الرحاب لتوريد عاملات بيبى سيتر ورعايه مسنين اكفاء وخبره يجيدون التعامل مع الاطفال وكبار السن ويتحملو.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

250 Pound

31/3/2023
Ad Photo: لكل ست بيت راحه بيتك عندنا مربيه اطفال شغالات وكل العماله المنزليه - in Cairo Egypt

لكل ست بيت راحه بيتك عندنا مربيه اطفال شغالات وكل العماله المنزليه

(For Rent)

- in Cairo Egypt

لكل ست بيت راحه بيتك واولاد علينا وخدمه المسنين من ابائنا وامهاتنا هنوفر بكل امانه ورحمه كافه خدماتك.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

Call

30/3/2023
Ad Photo: افضل عماله منزليه مدربه - in Cairo Egypt

افضل عماله منزليه مدربه

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

توريد عماله منزليه مدربه على العمل باسرع وقت واقل تكلفه للمساعده بالاعمال المنزليه والطهى ورعايه الا.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

250 Pound

29/3/2023
Ad Photo: نور الأسلأم خادمات شغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا - in Cairo Egypt

نور الأسلأم خادمات شغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

( رقم التسجيل الضريبى 702070807 ) خادمات منزلية عاملات نيجيريات . أثوبيات . أرتريات . سودينات . غيني.
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

27/3/2023
Ad Photo: خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط - in Cairo Egypt

خادمات وشغالات أجانب أفارقة وشرق أسيا فقط

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات بمصر سمعتنا ومصداقيتنا اهم .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

20/3/2023
Ad Photo: مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات - in Cairo Egypt

مكتب نور الاسلام للخدمات المنزلية للتوريد العاملات الاجانب الى العائلات

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

للعمل مع أسرة . تنظيف منزلى مقيمة . عاملات بيبى سيتر لرعاية الأطفال مع أسرة مقيمة . مسينن ( جنسيات .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

500 Pound

20/3/2023
Ad Photo: تنظيف المنزل باسرع وقت واقل سعر - in Cairo Egypt

تنظيف المنزل باسرع وقت واقل سعر

(Job request)

- in Cairo Egypt

الرحاب لتوريد العماله المنزليه بالضمانات القانونيه لضمان حق العميل توريد عماله منزليه على خلق نظافه .
Location:

Cairo - Egypt

250 Pound

19/3/2023
Classifieds powered by Galileo Site Manager ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager