New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (عجمان) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable Call Abu Moaz 0524297621 New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman consist of: - 4 apartments (two-room and Big hall) 8 apartments( one room and big hall ) 10 Studios income expected 75% price is AED 4,600,000 negotiable AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE اتصل بابو معاذ 0524297621 بنايه جديد غرف واسعة فى النعيمية عجمان تتكون من :- 4 شقق غرفتين وصاله 8 شقق غرف وصاله 10 استديوهات الدخل المتوقع 75% السعر المطلوب 4600000 درهم
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Al Jadwal Real Estate
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable- Al Nuaimiya
عجمان -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 4,600,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 5/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062227
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2 - في عجمان الإمارات

للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2

(للبيع)

- في عجمان الإمارات

للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2 شارع قار مساحة 6500 قدم 4 طوابق 30 شقة غرفة وصالة 17 استديو تكييف مركزي العم.
العنوان:

عجمان - الإمارات
القسم: 

10,000,000 درهم

27/4/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager