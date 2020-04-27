(للبيع)
|New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable Call Abu Moaz 0524297621 New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman consist of: - 4 apartments (two-room and Big hall) 8 apartments( one room and big hall ) 10 Studios income expected 75% price is AED 4,600,000 negotiable AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE اتصل بابو معاذ 0524297621 بنايه جديد غرف واسعة فى النعيمية عجمان تتكون من :- 4 شقق غرفتين وصاله 8 شقق غرف وصاله 10 استديوهات الدخل المتوقع 75% السعر المطلوب 4600000 درهم
|Al Jadwal Real Estate
|0524297621
|New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable- Al Nuaimiya
عجمان - الإمارات
|4,600,000 درهم
|5/7/2020
|2062227
