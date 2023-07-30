Needed Chief Accountant for one of largest Industrial companiest in KSA

(Job Opportunity)
|oMust have Experience +5 years as Chief Accountant oExperience with international standards ISO The company will provide: oAttractive Salary omedical insurance, annual vacation,and Accountant visa For interested candidates only send the CV on : •what’s up : 01000121573 • Email : forbusiness178@gmail.com
