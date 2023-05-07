Mustapha/proffesseur de l'enseignement secondaire au maroc

(Job request)

اعلانات مبوبة

New Ads

Most Viewed Ads

Change Location

Post Ad

 ▶  Your Location

Canada (Quebec) [ Change location ]

Ad Information
Je suis marocain, j'ai 50 ans, j'ai eu ma licennce en lettre et litterature arabe en 1997, je travaillais comme proffesseur de l'ensseignement secondaire pendant 5ans (2018-2023), je travaillais aussi au sein d'une pharmacie comme vendeur pendant 15 ans (2003-2018). NB: je suis résident temporaire pour l'instant au canada.
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: Mustapha atifi
Telephone: 00212606064681 whatsup/

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: 3143 boul grand allée saint-hubert QC- Quebec
Quebec -

Canada
Ad Information:
Price: Call
Posting Date: 7/5/2023
Ad Number: 2182813
Send a message to the advertiser Tell a Friend Add to Favourites
Send a message to the advertiser

There is no Ads under this Category. You can browse the latest submitted Ads or go to the main page

Classifieds powered by Galileo Site Manager ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
    إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

    هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager