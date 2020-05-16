(للبيع)
|In Dubai, before you start any business it is important to take approval from Dubai Civil Defense along with the Dubai Municipality, this approval is known as Civil Defense Approval. Dubai Municipality FIT-OUT approvals, Municipality approval in Dubai, Civil defense approval in dxb, Restaurant approval in Dubai, Office fit-out approval in Dubai, interior design approval municipality approval, DSO approval dxb in Dubai, Trakhees approval dxb, Warehouse Approvals, Jafza Dubai Municipality DECOR ap
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Slm interiors
|التليفون:
|+971544490125
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|Ras Al Khor Industrial Second Makani No 33914 85878 Dubai - United Arab Emirates- Dubai
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|اتصل
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|16/5/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2059552
اتصل
650,000 درهم
1,350,000 درهم
2,200,000 درهم
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
10 درهم