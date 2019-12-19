M.M. TECHNO ENGINEERING the Best Manufacturer of EOT Cranes ,Overhead carne

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

مصر (الأقصر) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
M. M. Techno Engineering Established in 1995 is a result of the foresight of Mr. Champak Patel, having vast practical and field expreience in engineering field. We are also one of leading EOT Cranes, Overhead carnes and Hoist Manufacturer in Egypt and Cairo. /
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Manoj Patel
التليفون: 919879999273

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: M.M. TECHNO ENGINEERING the Best Manufacturer of EOT Cranes ,Overhead carnes, Hoist in India, Egypt, Cairo- Cairo
الأقصر -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: اتصل
تاريخ الإعلان: 19/12/2019
رقم الإعلان: 2045703
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

اعلانات جديدة

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: موديلات يونيفورم مطاعم

موديلات يونيفورم مطاعم

(للبيع)

موديلات يونيفورم مطاعم 01003358542–01200561116 قميص و تى شيرت ويتر ملابس مطعم اسعار يونيفورم مطاعم .
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: في السخنة هتقضي احلي ايام حياتك

في السخنة هتقضي احلي ايام حياتك

(للتقسيط)

امتلك شاليهك في السخنة وقضي احلي ايام حياتك في احلي مصيف مع عيلتك او صحابك وشاليهك 85م (2غرفة+حمام+ر.
العنوان:

السويس - مصر
القسم: 

124,000 جنيه

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: بفلوس الايجار امتلك شاليه في لاسيرينا السخنة

بفلوس الايجار امتلك شاليه في لاسيرينا السخنة

(للبيع)

امتلك في السخنة و وفر فلوس الايجار وكمان ممكن تستثمر في براحتك جدا طول ايام السنة وهتستمتع بخدمات ال.
العنوان:

السويس - مصر
القسم: 

92,000 جنيه

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: عايز تمتلك شاليه بالتقسيط فى السخنة

عايز تمتلك شاليه بالتقسيط فى السخنة

(للبيع)

امتلك شاليه بالتقسيط فى لاسيرينا بالم بيتش واستمتع بكل الخدمات اكوا بارك وحمامات سباحة ومطاعم وكافيه.
العنوان:

السويس - مصر
القسم: 

171,000 جنيه

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: كل خدماتك جمب شاليهك في السخنة

كل خدماتك جمب شاليهك في السخنة

(للتقسيط)

امتلك شاليهك في السخنة بمقدم بسيط ومن غير ماتدفع اي فوايد وبالتقسيط المريح وكل الخدمات جمب شاليهك من.
العنوان:

السويس - مصر
القسم: 

104,000 جنيه

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: في راس سدر شاليهك تشطيب سوبر لوكس

في راس سدر شاليهك تشطيب سوبر لوكس

(للبيع)

امتلك شاليه في راس سدر تشطيب سوبر لوكس بأقل مقدم واطول فترة سداد وبدون فوائد وشاليهك 95م (3غرفة+2حما.
العنوان:

جنوب سيناء - مصر
القسم: 

64,000 جنيه

19/12/2019
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: امتلك في راس سدر واستمتع بالهدوء

امتلك في راس سدر واستمتع بالهدوء

(للبيع)

امتلك في راس سدر واستمتع بالهدوء والتناسق مع الطبيعة وشاليهك75م (2غرفة+حمام+ريسبشن+مطبخ امريكي) تشطي.
العنوان:

جنوب سيناء - مصر
القسم: 

52,000 جنيه

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: ABC Tours - ايه بي سي للسياحة

ABC Tours - ايه بي سي للسياحة

(للبيع)

شركة ايه بي سي للسياحة ABC.Tours فرصتك في الفوز أكبر . تصل الي 65 % رسميا . بإذن الله هتحج ه.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: gown graduationمص نع ارواب تخرج

gown graduationمص نع ارواب تخرج

(للبيع)

gown graduationمصنع ارواب تخرج 01003358542–01200561116 تصاميم ارواب تخرج روب تخرج اطفال سعر روب التخ.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: اكبر مصنع يونيفورم فى مصر ( بأقل الاسعار )

اكبر مصنع يونيفورم فى مصر ( بأقل الاسعار )

(للبيع)

اكبر مصنع يونيفورم فى مصر ( بأقل الاسعار 01223182572 ) نحن شركة السلام متخصصون في تصميم و تنفيذ ج.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مصانع الزى المدرسي فى مصر

مصانع الزى المدرسي فى مصر

(للبيع)

مصانع الزى المدرسي فى مصر 01003358542–01200561116 يونيفورم مدارس لغات الزى المدرسي احدث موديلات ملاب.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: توريد يونيفورم فندقى (شركة Tn لليونيفورم )

توريد يونيفورم فندقى (شركة Tn لليونيفورم )

(للبيع)

توريد يونيفورم فندقى (شركة Tn لليونيفورم 01119959296) نصنع كل ما يتعلق باليونيفورم والزى الموحد ب.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: ارض للبيع خلف مول العرب و قريبه جدا من مول جهينه و الشيخ زايد

ارض للبيع خلف مول العرب و قريبه جدا من مول جهينه و الشيخ زايد

(للبيع)

ارض للبيع خلف مول العرب و قريبه جدا من مول جهينه و الشيخ زايد ارض مساحه 600 م بالسياحيه الاولى خال.
العنوان:

6 أكتوبر - مصر
القسم: 

5,500 جنيه

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب لكبرى شركات المنتجات الخرسانية

مطلوب لكبرى شركات المنتجات الخرسانية

(فرصة عمل)

مطلوب حدادين ولحامين لشركة خرسانة جاهزة بمدينة نصر والمصنع بالعبور للعمل بمرتب من3500 ل 5000 جنية.
العنوان:

القاهرة - مصر

اتصل

19/12/2019
صورة الاعلان: مطلوب فورا: باريستا - كابتن اوردر للعمل بالدمام بالمملكة العربية السعودية

مطلوب فورا: باريستا - كابتن اوردر للعمل بالدمام بالمملكة العربية السعودية

(فرصة عمل)

مطلوب للعمل بالسعودية "الدمام" *********************** باريستا - يجب ارسال فيديو للعمل كاب.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر
القسم: 

اتصل

19/12/2019
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager