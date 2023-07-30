Hiring now Chief Accountant for largest Industrial companiest in KSA

(Job Opportunity)

Ad Information
oMust have Experience +5 years as Chief Accountant oExperience with international standards ISO The company will provide: oAttractive Salary omedical insurance, annual vacation,and Accountant visa For interested candidates only send the CV on : •what’s up : 01000121573 Email : forbusiness178@gmail.com
Contact The Advertiser:
Contact Name: for business recruitment agency
Telephone: 01000121573

Kindly tell the advertiser that you're calling him using إعلانات وبس
Location: الدقي- الجيزه
Giza -

Egypt
Ad Information:
Price: Call
Posting Date: 30/7/2023
Ad Number: 2239745
