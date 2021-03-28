Heidelberg SM 102-4-P3+L

تفاصيل الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: Heidelberg SM 102-4-P3+L - في الجيزة مصر

إضغط على الصورة لتكبيرها

Heidelberg SM 102-4-P3+L Four units offset machine format B1 (720x1020 mm) with Coating. Year of man. 2005. Impr.: 190 mil. Equipment: CP 2000, Autoplate, Alcolor, Alcosmart, Technotrans Refrig/Recirc, Electronic pull lay control, Anti Static Eltex, All wash-up, Perfect Jacket, High Pile Delivery X0, IR Dryer, Coating unit pan roller, Air Cabinet, AirStar Pro, Air cooled, Powder Spray Betatronic 100. Machine in production. من داخل مصر برجاء اتصل علي 002/01111305021 تليفون واتس من خارج مصر برجاء
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: شركة الحسينى
التليفون: 201111305021

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: الهرم- الجيزه
الجيزة -

مصر
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 1,000 يورو
تاريخ الإعلان: 18/5/2021
رقم الإعلان: 2094112
صورة الاعلان: جهاز تحميض زنكات فوجى فيلم - في الجيزة مصر

جهاز تحميض زنكات فوجى فيلم

(للبيع)

- في الجيزة مصر

جهاز تحميض زنكات فوجى فيلم عرض 120 سم استعمال المانى كامل بالسير والقلاب وطاولة الاستلام بضاعة حاضرة.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر
القسم: 

1,000 يورو

28/3/2021
صورة الاعلان: نمارات Zeiser المانى بحالة الزيرو - في الجيزة مصر

نمارات Zeiser المانى بحالة الزيرو

(للبيع)

- في الجيزة مصر

نمارات Zeiser المانى بحالة الزيرو طولي وعرضي تنازلي فونت رفيع استعمال الخارج سعر النمارة : 1000 جنيه.
العنوان:

الجيزة - مصر
القسم: 

100 يورو

20/3/2021
