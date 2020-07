For sale villa 8000 feet in AL AZRA shrajah price 1.5million

Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For sale a spacious villa 8000 feet in AL AZRA Sharjah price 1.5 million negotiable first floor:-4 master rooms spacious +hall large ground floor:- master room +hall large + spacious kitchen attachment (kitchen and maid room + bathroom) Under construction :- the work balance will be required 200,000 to ready (negotiable) Area:-8,000 feet. ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE