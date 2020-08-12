For sale very nice farm in Zubair area on Emirates Street Sharjah Zubair Street is the second piece of the public street Bitumen 110 thousand feet, Villa Air Conditioning Central Stadium rest area Games area Three outdoor rooms roads internal The fence is a brick on three sides. Well Trees A complete complex equipped with a swimming pool It's so beautiful. price 3 million DHS negotiable ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621