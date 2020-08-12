For sale very nice farm in Zubair area on Emirates Street Sharjah

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (الشارقة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale very nice farm in Zubair area on Emirates Street Sharjah Zubair Street is the second piece of the public street Bitumen 110 thousand feet, Villa Air Conditioning Central Stadium rest area Games area Three outdoor rooms roads internal The fence is a brick on three sides. Well Trees A complete complex equipped with a swimming pool It's so beautiful. price 3 million DHS negotiable ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale very nice farm in Zubair area on Emirates Street Sharjah- Al Zubair
الشارقة -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 3,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 13/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064978
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: للبيع قطع اراضى بمساحات مختلفة وأسعار مختلفة فى اماكن مميزة بالشارقة تفاوض - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع قطع اراضى بمساحات مختلفة وأسعار مختلفة فى اماكن مميزة بالشارقة تفاوض

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع قطع اراضى بمساحات مختلفة وأسعار مختلفة فى اماكن مميزة بالشارقة:- •ارض للبيع بالمجره المساحة.
القسم: 

1,150,000 درهم

12/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in Sharjah - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in Sharjah

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in distinctive places in Sharjah: - Land in a.
القسم: 

950,000 درهم

12/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض سكنى وتجارى G+4 على شارع رئيسى موقع مميز تصلح لمشروع تجارى تلال - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنى وتجارى G+4 على شارع رئيسى موقع مميز تصلح لمشروع تجارى تلال

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنى وتجارى G+4 تلال الشارقة على شارع رئيسى موقع مميز تصلح لمشروع تجارى 1750000 درهم .
القسم: 

1,750,000 درهم

8/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض استثمارية فى موقع مميزعلى شارع رئيسى لاى مشروع تجارى على الكور - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض استثمارية فى موقع مميزعلى شارع رئيسى لاى مشروع تجارى على الكور

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض استثمارية فى موقع مميز على الكورنيش الشارقة لاى مشروع تجارى مثل ماكدونالدز والكنتاكي وس.
القسم: 

3,000,000 درهم

8/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale land 11,000 FT2, G+3 in tilal Sharjah no commission, - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale land 11,000 FT2, G+3 in tilal Sharjah no commission,

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale residential land investment in TILAL Sharjah Area: 11,000square ft G+3 Special location o.
القسم: 

1,400,000 درهم

7/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: For Sale Investment Land In Commercial Project, Al Fisht 3 Million - في الشارقة الإمارات

For Sale Investment Land In Commercial Project, Al Fisht 3 Million

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale investment land in a privileged location on the corniche alsharjah For any business like M.
القسم: 

3,000,000 درهم

7/8/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض سكنية 6472 قدم فى النخيلات ضاحية الحيرة الشارقة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنية 6472 قدم فى النخيلات ضاحية الحيرة الشارقة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنية فى النخيلات ضاحية الحيرة الشارقة المساحة 6472 قدم مربع = 601,21 متر مربع السعر.
القسم: 

880,000 درهم

28/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض سكنية 8000 قدم فى المرقاب ضاحية الحيرة الشارقة السعر - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنية 8000 قدم فى المرقاب ضاحية الحيرة الشارقة السعر

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنية فى المرقاب ضاحية الحيرة الشارقة المساحة 8000 قدم مربع = 743,22 متر مربع السعر ا.
القسم: 

850,000 درهم

28/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: residential land for sale - في الشارقة الإمارات

residential land for sale

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

FOR SALE RESIDENTIAL LAND IN Al Nekhailat SHARJAH 6472 FT2 PRICE 880000 DHS للبيع ارض سكنية فى النخ.
القسم: 

880,000 درهم

27/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للايجارقطعتين أرض فى الصناعية 11 بها مكاتب وكهرباء الشارقة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للايجارقطعتين أرض فى الصناعية 11 بها مكاتب وكهرباء الشارقة

(للإيجار)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

اتصل بأبو معاذ 0524297621 للايجار أرض فى الصناعية 11 مصورة بمساحة 42000 قدم مربع مكونة من:- قطعة 2.
القسم: 

500,000 درهم

21/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض سكنية فى الجزات الشارقة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنية فى الجزات الشارقة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكنية فى الجزات الشارقة مساحة 5610 قدم مربع السعر 650000 درهم قابل للتفاوض الجدول للوساط.
القسم: 

650,000 درهم

20/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale land in al jazzat sharjah 650000 Negotiable - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale land in al jazzat sharjah 650000 Negotiable

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale land in al jazzat sharjah area 5610 ft2 price 650000 DHS AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE للبيع.
القسم: 

650,000 درهم

16/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha - في الشارقة الإمارات

For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

(للإيجار)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For rent big land in the industrial 11 areas of 42,000 square feet cons.
القسم: 

500,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: A unique land on two sites and commercial location Maysaloon Sharjah - في الشارقة الإمارات

A unique land on two sites and commercial location Maysaloon Sharjah

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

Call or Whatsapp me now : 0589073957 For sale a unique land on two sites and commercial location May.
القسم: 

590,000 درهم

7/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض سكني تجاري بالحوشي - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع ارض سكني تجاري بالحوشي

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع أرض بلشارقة الحوشي تجاري سكني مساحة 6000 قدم مطلوب 750 ألف درهم قابل للتفاوض للتواصل 009715621.
القسم: 

750,000 درهم

3/6/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager