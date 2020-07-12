(للبيع)
|The villa is spacious with furniture in the 2 ajman slates consisting of: - 5 spacious rooms 5 spacious bathrooms Balcony Big hall Big Majlis Spacious garden PRICE 1.5 MILLION ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For sale spacious villa in Al Mowaihat 2 AJMAN PRICE 1.5 MILLION- Al Mowaihat 2
عجمان - الإمارات
|1,500,000 درهم
|6/8/2020
|2064343
150,000 درهم