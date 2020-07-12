For sale spacious villa in Al Mowaihat 2 AJMAN PRICE 1.5 MILLION

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (عجمان) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
The villa is spacious with furniture in the 2 ajman slates consisting of: - 5 spacious rooms 5 spacious bathrooms Balcony Big hall Big Majlis Spacious garden PRICE 1.5 MILLION ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale spacious villa in Al Mowaihat 2 AJMAN PRICE 1.5 MILLION- Al Mowaihat 2
عجمان -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 1,500,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 6/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064343
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: For rent a very spacious villa in al jurf Ajman - في عجمان الإمارات

For rent a very spacious villa in al jurf Ajman

(للإيجار)

- في عجمان الإمارات

For rent, a very spacious villa consisting of:- Ground floor: - 2 spacious rooms +hall + majlis Fir.
العنوان:

عجمان - الإمارات
القسم: 

150,000 درهم

12/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager