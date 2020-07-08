For sale spacious hotel apartments new building G 6 close to the Corniche

Hotel apartments with distinctive spaces a new building consisting of: Ground floor 6 floors typical The number of apartments: - 18 room and spacious hall 18 Studio 2 furnished stores with an investor The building is 4 years old. Area 3,200 square feet The location is very close to the corniche AJMAN Close to all the services live area and movement . Annual income net AED 1,000,000 DHS Sale Price AED 8,500,000 DHS Note: The prices offered can be reduced depending on the flexib
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For sale spacious hotel apartments new building G 6 close to the Corniche Ajman price 8.5 million- Al Nakheel Building
السعر: 8,500,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 12/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062801
صورة الاعلان: For sale commercial residential building - في عجمان الإمارات

For sale commercial residential building

- في عجمان الإمارات

For sale a commercial-residential building consisting of: G +4 Commercial Residential Ground: 8 .
11,000,000 درهم

8/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable - في عجمان الإمارات

New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable

- في عجمان الإمارات

New building spacious rooms in Nuaimia Ajman 4.6 million negotiable Call Abu Moaz 0524297621 New b.
4,600,000 درهم

5/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2 - في عجمان الإمارات

للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2

- في عجمان الإمارات

للبيع عمارة بالراشدية 2 شارع قار مساحة 6500 قدم 4 طوابق 30 شقة غرفة وصالة 17 استديو تكييف مركزي العم.
10,000,000 درهم

27/4/2020
