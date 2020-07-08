(للبيع)
|Hotel apartments with distinctive spaces a new building consisting of: Ground floor 6 floors typical The number of apartments: - 18 room and spacious hall 18 Studio 2 furnished stores with an investor The building is 4 years old. Area 3,200 square feet The location is very close to the corniche AJMAN Close to all the services live area and movement . Annual income net AED 1,000,000 DHS Sale Price AED 8,500,000 DHS Note: The prices offered can be reduced depending on the flexib
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For sale spacious hotel apartments new building G 6 close to the Corniche Ajman price 8.5 million- Al Nakheel Building
عجمان - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|8,500,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|12/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062801
