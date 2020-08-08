For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in Sharjah

For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in distinctive places in Sharjah: - Land in al-Majarah for sale, the area is 1335.8 square feet, the required 950 thousand Land for sale in Al Falaj, size 8193.47 square feet, required 170 dirhams per foot Land for sale in Al Falaj, area 15173.9 square feet, required 170 dirhams per foot Land for sale in Ramaqia area of ​​10666 square feet at a price of 1150000 dirhams AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621