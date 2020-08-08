For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in Sharjah

(للبيع)
|For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in distinctive places in Sharjah: - Land in al-Majarah for sale, the area is 1335.8 square feet, the required 950 thousand Land for sale in Al Falaj, size 8193.47 square feet, required 170 dirhams per foot Land for sale in Al Falaj, area 15173.9 square feet, required 170 dirhams per foot Land for sale in Ramaqia area of 10666 square feet at a price of 1150000 dirhams AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|For sale plots of lands of different sizes and prices in distinctive places in Sharjah negotiable- Al Majara Residences
الشارقة - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|950,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|12/8/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2064874
(للبيع)- في الشارقة الإمارات
1,750,000 درهم
(للبيع)- في الشارقة الإمارات
3,000,000 درهم
1,400,000 درهم
3,000,000 درهم
880,000 درهم
850,000 درهم
880,000 درهم
500,000 درهم
650,000 درهم
650,000 درهم
(للإيجار)- في الشارقة الإمارات
500,000 درهم
590,000 درهم
750,000 درهم
1,350,000 درهم