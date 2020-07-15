For sale land in Ras Al Khor Industrial 2, area of 57657 ft price 25Million

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (دبي) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For sale land in Ras Al-Khor Industrial 2 consisting of two pieces The first piece is 31,547.62 square feet. 2nd piece, 26,109.80 square feet The asking price in both pieces is 25 million negotiable. ALJADWL REAL ESTATE PERMIT 1290329161
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale land in Ras Al Khor Industrial 2 on the road consisting of two pieces with an area of 57657 ft price 25 million negotiation- Ras Al Khor Industrial 2
دبي -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 25,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 15/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2063015
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: عايز تشترى ارض G+4 شقق فندقية للاستثمار فى سيح شعيب1 جبل على هيلز موقع مميز - في دبي الإمارات

عايز تشترى ارض G+4 شقق فندقية للاستثمار فى سيح شعيب1 جبل على هيلز موقع مميز

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

اتصل بابومعاذ0524297621 للبيع ارض تجارية فى سيح شعيب 1 منطقة جبل على هيلز موقع مميز تصريح شقق فندق.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

6,300,000 درهم

15/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض فى رأس الخور الصناعية2- على الطريق مكونة من 2 قطعة 5765 متر مربع - في دبي الإمارات

للبيع ارض فى رأس الخور الصناعية2- على الطريق مكونة من 2 قطعة 5765 متر مربع

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

اتصل بابو معاذ 0524297621 للبيع ارض فى رأس الخور الصناعية 2 مكونة من قطعتين القطعة الاولى بمساحة 3.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

25,000,000 درهم

14/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع ارض 1199 متر مربع مميزة- الجميرا بدبي السعر 10 مليون درهم تفاوض - في دبي الإمارات

للبيع ارض 1199 متر مربع مميزة- الجميرا بدبي السعر 10 مليون درهم تفاوض

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

للبيع ارض مميزة في منطقة الجميرا بدبي 12905 قدم مربع = 1199 متر مربع السعر 10 مليون درهم قابل لل.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

10,000,000 درهم

14/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: قطعة أرض للبيع فى وادى الصفا 2 بدبى ( سكنى ارضى+4 طوابق)750 متر مربع - في دبي الإمارات

قطعة أرض للبيع فى وادى الصفا 2 بدبى ( سكنى ارضى+4 طوابق)750 متر مربع

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

اتصل بشركة الجدول للوساطة العقارية 0524297621 قطعة أرض للبيع فى وادى الصفا 2 بدبى ( سكنى ارضى+4 طوا.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

2,300,000 درهم

9/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: Plot of land for sale in Wadi Safa 2 Dubai (residential +4 floors)750m2 - في دبي الإمارات

Plot of land for sale in Wadi Safa 2 Dubai (residential +4 floors)750m2

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

Contact Table Real Estate Brokerage 0524297621 The plot of land for sale in Wadi Safa 2 in Dubai (g.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

2,800,000 درهم

8/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager