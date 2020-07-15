For sale land in Ras Al Khor Industrial 2, area of 57657 ft price 25Million

(للبيع)
|Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For sale land in Ras Al-Khor Industrial 2 consisting of two pieces The first piece is 31,547.62 square feet. 2nd piece, 26,109.80 square feet The asking price in both pieces is 25 million negotiable. ALJADWL REAL ESTATE PERMIT 1290329161
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For sale land in Ras Al Khor Industrial 2 on the road consisting of two pieces with an area of 57657 ft price 25 million negotiation- Ras Al Khor Industrial 2
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|25,000,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|15/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2063015
