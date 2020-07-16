For sale land in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi Street Al Ain 2.8 million

For sale land in Al Khatim a very special place authorized to build villas and chalets Abu Dhabi Street Al Ain 2.8 million Dirhams Next to AL KHATIM Bridge. And it has an income from Al Ain Street Abu Dhabi Area 23104 m2 Fully planted + 100 Palms + 2 wells camp for labours pemit for buildig villas There is a lot of water from the municipality. Price AED 2.8 million negotiable ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For sale land in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi Street Al Ain 2.8 million- Al Khatim
العين -

الإمارات
السعر: 2,800,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 7/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064388
