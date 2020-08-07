For sale land 11,000 FT2, G+3 in tilal Sharjah no commission,

For sale residential land investment in TILAL Sharjah Area: 11,000square ft G+3 Special location opposite the mall next to the school and the garden PRICE : AED 1.4 million NEGOTIABLE All services are there. Electricity water sewage roads street lighting For more details 0524297621 ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
الإسم: ALJADWAL
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For sale land 11,000 FT2, G+3 in tilal Sharjah without commission, interest-free installments and a cash discount of AED 1.4 million NEGOTIABLE- Tilal City
الشارقة -

الإمارات
السعر: 1,400,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 7/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064382
