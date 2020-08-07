For sale land 11,000 FT2, G+3 in tilal Sharjah no commission,

(للبيع)
|For sale residential land investment in TILAL Sharjah Area: 11,000square ft G+3 Special location opposite the mall next to the school and the garden PRICE : AED 1.4 million NEGOTIABLE All services are there. Electricity water sewage roads street lighting For more details 0524297621 ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|ALJADWAL
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For sale land 11,000 FT2, G+3 in tilal Sharjah without commission, interest-free installments and a cash discount of AED 1.4 million NEGOTIABLE- Tilal City
الشارقة - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|1,400,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/8/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2064382
