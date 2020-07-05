For sale commercial residential building

For sale a commercial-residential building consisting of: G +4 Commercial Residential Ground: 8 large shops commercial Ground +Mezzanine+Studio 1st floor: 6 apartments - (four rooms and lounge of which 2 bathrooms two apartments + one bathroom 2 apartments) -(2 rooms and lounge, including two bathrooms, another apartment, 3 bathrooms and 3 balconies) Total of 25 apartments The building is new. And expected income Total of approximately 1,070 million 11 million required