|For sale a commercial-residential building consisting of: G +4 Commercial Residential Ground: 8 large shops commercial Ground +Mezzanine+Studio 1st floor: 6 apartments - (four rooms and lounge of which 2 bathrooms two apartments + one bathroom 2 apartments) -(2 rooms and lounge, including two bathrooms, another apartment, 3 bathrooms and 3 balconies) Total of 25 apartments The building is new. And expected income Total of approximately 1,070 million 11 million required
|aljadwal
|0524297621
|For sale commercial residential building (25 apartments + 8 shops ) distinctive location corniche Ajman price 11 million negotiable- Al Nakhil
عجمان - الإمارات
|11,000,000 درهم
|8/7/2020
|2062539
