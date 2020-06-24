For sale commercial building G 4 al-Qalaya Sharjah

(للبيع)
|Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For sale commercial building G+4 with current income of 9% with documents in al-Qalaya Sharjah price 9 million negotiable Consists of: - 24 Studios 16 rooms and lounges 3 shops It's very good. First-class buildings Current income 870,000 Dirhams 9 million negotiable required ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|For sale commercial building G+4 with current income of 9% with documents in al-Qalaya Sharjah price 9 million negotiable- Al Qulayaah
الشارقة - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|9,000,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|7/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062453
2,300,000 درهم