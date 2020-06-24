For sale commercial building G 4 al-Qalaya Sharjah

(للبيع)

تفاصيل الإعلان
Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For sale commercial building G+4 with current income of 9% with documents in al-Qalaya Sharjah price 9 million negotiable Consists of: - 24 Studios 16 rooms and lounges 3 shops It's very good. First-class buildings Current income 870,000 Dirhams 9 million negotiable required ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For sale commercial building G+4 with current income of 9% with documents in al-Qalaya Sharjah price 9 million negotiable- Al Qulayaah
الشارقة -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 9,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 7/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062453
للبيع عمارة باليرموك شارع عام

للبيع عمارة بالشارقة اليرموك شارع عام شارعين زاوية مساحة 2576 قدم شقة غرفتين وصالة 4 شقق غرفة وصالة .
2,300,000 درهم

24/6/2020
