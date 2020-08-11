For sale a spacious villa finishing excellent al sharqan Sharjah 2.8 MILL

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (الشارقة) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale a spacious villa finishing Super Lux Sharqan Sharjah consists of: - 5 bedrooms very spacious 5 bathrooms with different and spacious spaces A large men's Majlis for large families. A large men's Majlis for large families. Hall big BIG Kitchen with designing in an excellent way Upstairs 4 bedrooms, large spaces, super Lux finishing and room on the ground floor spacious and super Lux finishing The exterior extension is a spacious kitchen, a maid's room and a bathroom. Many bal
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale a spacious villa finishing excellent al sharqan Sharjah 2.8 MILLION- Sharqan
الشارقة -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 2,800,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 13/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2064956
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا واسعة طابق واحد في الخزامية الشارقة 12000 قدم - 1.5 مليون تفاوض - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا واسعة طابق واحد في الخزامية الشارقة 12000 قدم - 1.5 مليون تفاوض

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا واسعة فى الخزامية الشارقة مساحة 12000 قدم مربع تتكون من قسمين :- القسم الأول •٢غ.
القسم: 

1,500,000 درهم

11/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: ,For sale villa one floor in Al Khezamia Sharjah 12000 ft2 1.5 million - في الشارقة الإمارات

,For sale villa one floor in Al Khezamia Sharjah 12000 ft2 1.5 million

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious villa in Al Khezamia Sharjah consists of two parts:- Section 1 2 Master Rooms .
القسم: 

1,500,000 درهم

11/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale a spacious house & excellent finishing 12000 ft2 in Rifaa Sharjah - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious house & excellent finishing 12000 ft2 in Rifaa Sharjah

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious house and excellent finishing in Rifaa Sharjah consists of: - 5 bedrooms, 2 of.
القسم: 

1,650,000 درهم

9/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale a spacious villa 10,000 ft2 BARASHI SHARJAH PRICE 2.1 mil - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious villa 10,000 ft2 BARASHI SHARJAH PRICE 2.1 mil

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious villa 10,000 ft2 Sharjah consists of:- 5 master rooms Hall big Majlis big Kitc.
القسم: 

2,100,000 درهم

7/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale popular house good condition in al nasserya sharjah 700000 dhs - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale popular house good condition in al nasserya sharjah 700000 dhs

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

for sale popular house in al nasserya consists of : 3 bed rooms big hall big majlis 4 bathrooms spe.
القسم: 

700,000 درهم

5/8/2020
صورة الاعلان: Spacious Villa for sale in Nasma Residence sharjah price 1.3 million owne - في الشارقة الإمارات

Spacious Villa for sale in Nasma Residence sharjah price 1.3 million owne

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

Spacious Villa for sale in Nasma Residence consists of:- 3bed rooms 4 bathrooms finishing super lux.
القسم: 

1,300,000 درهم

26/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا واسعة جدا جدا في النخيلات الشارقة 2600000 درهم - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا واسعة جدا جدا في النخيلات الشارقة 2600000 درهم

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا واسعة جدا جدا في النخيلات الشارقة تتكون من:- 11 غرفة كبيرة 5 حمامات 3 مطابخ مساحة الأرض.
القسم: 

2,600,000 درهم

25/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale very spacious villa in al nekhailat sharjah 2.6 million - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale very spacious villa in al nekhailat sharjah 2.6 million

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale very spacious villa in al nekhailat sharjah 2.6 million 11 bed rooms 5 bath rooms 3 kitche.
القسم: 

2,600,000 درهم

23/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: Arabic 10 Beds, 5 Kitchen, 5000 Sqft villa for sale in Remla,Sharjah - في الشارقة الإمارات

Arabic 10 Beds, 5 Kitchen, 5000 Sqft villa for sale in Remla,Sharjah

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

Arabic 10 Beds, 5 Kitchen, 5000 Sqft villa for sale in Remla,Sharjah,Price 900,000.0 negotiable Ara.
القسم: 

900,000 درهم

23/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيلا عربيه للبيع في الرمله الشارقه ,الفيلا ٥٠٠٠ قدم مربع ، 900 الف تفاوض - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا عربيه للبيع في الرمله الشارقه ,الفيلا ٥٠٠٠ قدم مربع ، 900 الف تفاوض

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا عربيه للبيع في الرمله الشارقه مساحه الفيلا ٥٠٠٠ قدم مربع = 464 متر مر.
القسم: 

900,000 درهم

23/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا واسعة بمساحة 7000 قدم فى منطقة الجزات بالشارقة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا واسعة بمساحة 7000 قدم فى منطقة الجزات بالشارقة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا واسعة بمساحة 7000 قدم فى منطقة الجزات بالشارقة تتكون من:- 5غرف نوم واسعة 5 حمامات واسعة.
القسم: 

1,550,000 درهم

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: for sale spacious luxury villa in al Tai Sharjah 985000 DHS ZERO commissio - في الشارقة الإمارات

for sale spacious luxury villa in al Tai Sharjah 985000 DHS ZERO commissio

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

for sale spacious luxury villa in al Tai Sharjah 2 bedroom hall kitchen 3 bathrooms area 1,.
القسم: 

985,000 درهم

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale 3BR villa in Nasma residence, al-Tay, Sharjah price AED 1400000 - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale 3BR villa in Nasma residence, al-Tay, Sharjah price AED 1400000

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale a spacious villa finishing high quality consisting of:- - 3 bedrooms. - Maid's room. .
القسم: 

1,400,000 درهم

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: New villa very spacious for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah - في الشارقة الإمارات

New villa very spacious for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah

(للإيجار)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

New villa for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah Ground floor: - Majlis + dining room + hall + 2 big bathro.
القسم: 

75,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For rent Spacious Villa and good view 7000 sqft in Al Jazzat Sharjah 100 - في الشارقة الإمارات

For rent Spacious Villa and good view 7000 sqft in Al Jazzat Sharjah 100

(للإيجار)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

Contact with abo moaz 0524297621 For rent Spacious Villa and good view consist of: 5 bed rooms, .
القسم: 

100,000 درهم

12/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager