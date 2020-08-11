For sale a spacious villa finishing excellent al sharqan Sharjah 2.8 MILL

(للبيع)
|For sale a spacious villa finishing Super Lux Sharqan Sharjah consists of: - 5 bedrooms very spacious 5 bathrooms with different and spacious spaces A large men's Majlis for large families. A large men's Majlis for large families. Hall big BIG Kitchen with designing in an excellent way Upstairs 4 bedrooms, large spaces, super Lux finishing and room on the ground floor spacious and super Lux finishing The exterior extension is a spacious kitchen, a maid's room and a bathroom. Many bal
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For sale a spacious villa finishing excellent al sharqan Sharjah 2.8 MILLION- Sharqan
الشارقة - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|2,800,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|13/8/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2064956
