For sale a spacious villa finishing excellent al sharqan Sharjah 2.8 MILL

For sale a spacious villa finishing Super Lux Sharqan Sharjah consists of: - 5 bedrooms very spacious 5 bathrooms with different and spacious spaces A large men's Majlis for large families. A large men's Majlis for large families. Hall big BIG Kitchen with designing in an excellent way Upstairs 4 bedrooms, large spaces, super Lux finishing and room on the ground floor spacious and super Lux finishing The exterior extension is a spacious kitchen, a maid's room and a bathroom. Many bal