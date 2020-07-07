For sale a spacious villa 7,000 ft2 in Al-Jazzat area of Sharjah priced a

(للبيع)
|For sale spacious villa 7000 ft2 in the area of Al-Jazzat in Sharjah consisting of: 5 bedrooms spacious 5 spacious bathrooms A spacious hall that can be divided. Majlis appendix:- room, bathroom, and store. The land area is 7,000 feet2 1.65 million negotiable available AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
|aljadwal
|0524297621
|For sale a spacious villa 7,000 ft2 in Al-Jazzat area of Sharjah priced at AED 1650,000 negotiable- Al Jazzat
الشارقة - الإمارات
|1,650,000 درهم
|8/7/2020
|2062497
