For sale a spacious villa 7,000 ft2 in Al-Jazzat area of Sharjah priced a

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale spacious villa 7000 ft2 in the area of Al-Jazzat in Sharjah consisting of: 5 bedrooms spacious 5 spacious bathrooms A spacious hall that can be divided. Majlis appendix:- room, bathroom, and store. The land area is 7,000 feet2 1.65 million negotiable available AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For sale a spacious villa 7,000 ft2 in Al-Jazzat area of Sharjah priced at AED 1650,000 negotiable- Al Jazzat
الشارقة -

الإمارات
السعر: 1,650,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 8/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062497
صورة الاعلان: For sale privileged location in Qadisiyah Sharjah 1500000 DHS - في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale privileged location in Qadisiyah Sharjah 1500000 DHS

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

For sale privileged location in Qadisiyah Sharjah 1500000 DHS For sale privileged location in Qadis.
1,500,000 درهم

7/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيـلا للبيـع في الشـارقة - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيـلا للبيـع في الشـارقة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا للبيـع في الشـارقة ( منتجـع راقي متكـامل الخدمـات) . تشطيبـات راقيـة وعالية الجودة من المـ.
2 درهم

2/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

تملك فيـلا من (فلل البحـر) بأرقى منتجع بالشـارقة . متوفر جميـع الخدمـات مدينـة كاملـة على الواجهـا.
2 درهم

1/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص - في الشارقة الإمارات

فيلا على جزيرة بشاطئ خاص

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

فيـلا على جـزيـرة خـاصـة بشـاطئ خـاص في الشـارقة . على بحـر الخليـج العـربي " سـمـارت فيـلا.
2 درهم

30/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا فاخرة وواسعة في الطى الشارقة من المالك مباشرة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فاخرة وواسعة في الطى الشارقة من المالك مباشرة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فاخرة وواسعة في الطى الشارقة تتكون من:- 2 غرفة نوم صالة المطبخ 3 حمامات مساحة 1,505 قدم.
اتصل

26/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالسيوح - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالسيوح

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة السيوح مساحة 10000 قدم 5 غرف ومجلس و صالتين و ملحق العمر 4 سنوات مطلوب 2.500.0.
2,500,000 درهم

25/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا فخمة جديدة بالعزرا - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فخمة جديدة بالعزرا

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا فخمة جديدة طابقين بالشارقة العزرا مساحة 7200 قدم 5غرف ماستر ومجلس وصالتين وغرفة خادمة مع .
2,350,000 درهم

10/6/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالموافجة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالموافجة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا دور واحد بالشارقة الموافجة زاوية مساحة 12500 قدم 4 غرف ماستر مجلس كبير وصاله كبيره ملحق.
2,450,000 درهم

31/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالفيحاء - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالفيحاء

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة الفيحاء مساحة 5000 قدم الطابق العلوي 4 غرف وصالون ومطبخ تحضيري الطابق الارضي غرف.
1,500,000 درهم

31/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بسمنان - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بسمنان

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا طابقين بالشارقة سمنان مساحة 6500 قدم 8 غرف وصالتين مطلوب 2.200.000 درهم قابل للتفاوض للتو.
2,200,000 درهم

31/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالمرقاب تشطيب شخصي رائع - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالمرقاب تشطيب شخصي رائع

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة المرقاب فيلا رائعة جدا تشطيب شخصي سوبر ديلوكس مساحة الارض 8000 قدم مساحة للبناء .
2,200,000 درهم

15/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا بالرحمانية 7 - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالرحمانية 7

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا بالشارقة الرحمانية 7 4 غرف ومجلس وصاله و غرفه طعام حوش واسع نظيف المساحة 17000 قدم العمر .
2,000,000 درهم

8/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للاجار فيلا بالرماقية - في الشارقة الإمارات

للاجار فيلا بالرماقية

(للإيجار)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للاجار فيلا بالشارقة الرماقية مساحة 10,000 قدم 5 غرف ومجلس وصالة ومسبح مطلوب 90 الف درهم للتواصل 009.
90,000 درهم

2/5/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا سكني تجاري بالغبيبة - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا سكني تجاري بالغبيبة

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا سكني تجاري بالشارقة الغبيبة مساحة 5300 قدم 4 غرف ماستر و صالتين ومطبخين داخلي وخارجي و 6.
1,600,000 درهم

30/4/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا طابقين بالجزات - في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا طابقين بالجزات

(للبيع)

- في الشارقة الإمارات

للبيع فيلا طابقين بالشارقة الجزات مساحة 7000 قدم 3 غرف نوم و مجلس و صالتين وغرفة طعام و مطبخ و غرفة.
1,850,000 درهم

21/4/2020
