For sale a plot in Al Maidan Um UL QUWAIN Area of 143436.82 price 60 millio

(للبيع)
|For sale a plot of land licensed to build a tourist entertainment hotel with an area of 143436.82 square feet in Al maidan3 - um Al-Quwain on the sea directly price 60 million negotiable AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
|العنوان:
|For sale a plot in Al Maidan Um UL QUWAIN Area of 143436.82 price 60 million negotiable- Al Maidan
أم القيوين - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|60,000,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|13/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062821
760,000 درهم
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
1,400,000 درهم
8,500,000 درهم
11,000,000 درهم
اتصل
اتصل
اتصل
500,000 درهم
اتصل
27,000 درهم
75,000 درهم