For sale a plot in Al Maidan Um UL QUWAIN Area of 143436.82 price 60 millio

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (أم القيوين) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale a plot of land licensed to build a tourist entertainment hotel with an area of 143436.82 square feet in Al maidan3 - um Al-Quwain on the sea directly price 60 million negotiable AL JADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale a plot in Al Maidan Um UL QUWAIN Area of 143436.82 price 60 million negotiable- Al Maidan
أم القيوين -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 60,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 13/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062821
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

اعلانات جديدة

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: For sale a spacious flat 2 bedrooms in a sports city Dubai

For sale a spacious flat 2 bedrooms in a sports city Dubai

(للبيع)

For sale a spacious flat consists of 2 Bedrooms+3 Bathrooms Kitchen Living room2 Balconies wi.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

760,000 درهم

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | فيلا رائعة 4 غرف | منطقة المرور أبوظبي

للبيع | فيلا رائعة 4 غرف | منطقة المرور أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | فيلا رائعة 4 غرف | منطقة المرور أبوظبي هذه الفيلا مكونة من : 4 غرف نوم - مجلس - صالة - مطبخ .
القسم: 

اتصل

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | بيت شعبي 5 غرف على زاوية | بني ياس أبوظبي

للبيع | بيت شعبي 5 غرف على زاوية | بني ياس أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | بيت شعبي 5 غرف على زاوية | بني ياس أبوظبي البيت الشعبي يقع على زاوية وشارعين مكون من : 5 غر.
القسم: 

اتصل

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | فيلا بمساحة كبيرة | كورنيش القرم أبوظبي

للبيع | فيلا بمساحة كبيرة | كورنيش القرم أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | فيلا بمساحة كبيرة | كورنيش القرم أبوظبي الفيلا تقع علي شارعين مكونة من : 10 غرف نوم - 10 غرف.
القسم: 

اتصل

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | مجمع 4 فلل رائع | مدينة خليفة أبوظبي

للبيع | مجمع 4 فلل رائع | مدينة خليفة أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | مجمع 4 فلل رائع | مدينة خليفة أبوظبي مجمع 4 فلل كل فيلا مكونة من طابق أرضي : غرفة نوم - غرفة.
القسم: 

اتصل

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale 3BR villa in Nasma residence, al-Tay, Sharjah price AED 1400000

For sale 3BR villa in Nasma residence, al-Tay, Sharjah price AED 1400000

(للبيع)

For sale a spacious villa finishing high quality consisting of:- - 3 bedrooms. - Maid's room. .
القسم: 

1,400,000 درهم

13/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: For sale spacious hotel apartments new building G 6 close to the Corniche

For sale spacious hotel apartments new building G 6 close to the Corniche

(للبيع)

Hotel apartments with distinctive spaces a new building consisting of: Ground floor 6 floors typica.
العنوان:

عجمان - الإمارات
القسم: 

8,500,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale 19 warehouses Industrial 11 Sharjah price 11 million negotiable a

For sale 19 warehouses Industrial 11 Sharjah price 11 million negotiable a

(للبيع)

Contact with ABO MOAAZ 0524297621 For sale 19 warehouses Industrial 11 Sharjah 55000 ft2 electrici.

11,000,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | أرض سكنية علي زاويتين و3 شوارع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

للبيع | أرض سكنية علي زاويتين و3 شوارع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | أرض سكنية علي زاويتين و3 شوارع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي أرض سكنية تقع على زاويتين و 3 شوا.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | أرض سكنية علي زاويتين و3 شوارع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

للبيع | أرض سكنية علي زاويتين و3 شوارع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | أرض سكنية علي زاويتين و3 شوارع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي أرض سكنية تقع على زاويتين و 3 شوا.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | أرض سكنية على زاوية | منطقة المشرف أبوظبي

للبيع | أرض سكنية على زاوية | منطقة المشرف أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | أرض سكنية على زاوية | منطقة المشرف أبوظبي أرض تقع على زاوية وشارعين تبلغ مساحتها : 13,300 ق.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

(للإيجار)

Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For rent big land in the industrial 11 areas of 42,000 square feet cons.
القسم: 

500,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: بيع شقة مساختها 195 متر مع فيو ممتا في الغاصمة الاداريه R7 كمبوند تاون جيت

بيع شقة مساختها 195 متر مع فيو ممتا في الغاصمة الاداريه R7 كمبوند تاون جيت

(للبيع)

مساحة الشقة 195 متر تتكون من ثلاث غرف وصالة وثلاث حمامات وبلكونتين غلي قيو ممتاز سعر المتر بالتشطيب .
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000

For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000

(للإيجار)

For Rent spacious flat consist of : 1bed room 2 bathroom Big hall Big kitchen PRICE 27000 DHS p.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

27,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: New villa very spacious for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah

New villa very spacious for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah

(للإيجار)

New villa for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah Ground floor: - Majlis + dining room + hall + 2 big bathro.
القسم: 

75,000 درهم

12/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager