For sale a large villa in Al Quoz Sharjah price 1.7 million

For sale a large villa in Al Quoz Sharjah It consists of a ground floor and the first The ground. Two master rooms Large hall maids room Kitchen large First floor Two master rooms Store A large hall divided by part of a room and a balcony. outside majlis. 2 bathrooms space area Nator room with kitchen and bathroom Central A/C except for the external majlis Area 7499 ft Price 1,700,000 AED ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE 0524297621