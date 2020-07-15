For sale 3BR hotel apartment opposite Burj Khalifa price 5.8 million

(للبيع)
|For sale a very spacious and distinctive hotel apartment opposite Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall Dubai price 5.8 million 3 bedrooms master His servant's room. 5 bathrooms Kitchen panoramic lounge 3 Balconies 2 Parkin for the car The property is fully furnished. Weekly cleaning from the hotel The entire kitchen is available, and the washing machine is for dishes and clothes. Area 2222sqft The property (hotel apartment) is used as an independent apartment or can be used among the hotel apartment
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|Aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For sale a very spacious and distinctive hotel apartment opposite Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall Dubai price 5.8 million- Dubai downtown
دبي - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|5,800,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|19/8/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2065402
