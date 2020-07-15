For sale 3BR hotel apartment opposite Burj Khalifa price 5.8 million

(للبيع)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (دبي) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
For sale a very spacious and distinctive hotel apartment opposite Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall Dubai price 5.8 million 3 bedrooms master His servant's room. 5 bathrooms Kitchen panoramic lounge 3 Balconies 2 Parkin for the car The property is fully furnished. Weekly cleaning from the hotel The entire kitchen is available, and the washing machine is for dishes and clothes. Area 2222sqft The property (hotel apartment) is used as an independent apartment or can be used among the hotel apartment
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: Aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For sale a very spacious and distinctive hotel apartment opposite Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall Dubai price 5.8 million- Dubai downtown
دبي -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 5,800,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 19/8/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2065402
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

المزيد من الإعلانات تحت قسم:

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: For rent spacious 2 bed rooms Hotel Apartment Burj Khalifa down town dubai - في دبي الإمارات

For rent spacious 2 bed rooms Hotel Apartment Burj Khalifa down town dubai

(للإيجار)

- في دبي الإمارات

For Rent apartment consists of: 2 bed rooms big hall 2 spacious bathroom kitchen balcony area .
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

90,000 درهم

15/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: شقة فندقية مفروشة باطلاله خلابة بمنطقة برج خليفة بدبي 90000 درهم - في دبي الإمارات

شقة فندقية مفروشة باطلاله خلابة بمنطقة برج خليفة بدبي 90000 درهم

(للإيجار)

- في دبي الإمارات

للايجارشقة فندقية مفروشة باطلاله خلابة بمنطقة برج خليفة بدبي 2 غرفة واسعة - صالة كبيرة - حمام واسع .
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

90,000 درهم

14/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For sale a spacious flat 2 bedrooms in a sports city Dubai - في دبي الإمارات

For sale a spacious flat 2 bedrooms in a sports city Dubai

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

For sale a spacious flat consists of 2 Bedrooms+3 Bathrooms Kitchen Living room2 Balconies wi.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

760,000 درهم

13/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000 - في دبي الإمارات

For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000

(للإيجار)

- في دبي الإمارات

For Rent spacious flat consist of : 1bed room 2 bathroom Big hall Big kitchen PRICE 27000 DHS p.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

27,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000 - في دبي الإمارات

For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000

(للإيجار)

- في دبي الإمارات

For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000 DHS with one month free For.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

27,000 درهم

4/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع شقة غرفة وصالة فى الورسان الاولى الاننترناشونال قسط طويل المدى - في دبي الإمارات

للبيع شقة غرفة وصالة فى الورسان الاولى الاننترناشونال قسط طويل المدى

(للبيع)

- في دبي الإمارات

للبيع شقة واسعة آل وارسان أول مدينة عالمية دبي تتكون من:- غرفة نوم واحدة مطبخ واسع حمامين صالة واسع.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

485,000 درهم

2/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager