For sale 19 warehouses Industrial 11 Sharjah price 11 million negotiable a

Contact with ABO MOAAZ 0524297621 For sale 19 warehouses Industrial 11 Sharjah 55000 ft2 electricity 650kv 11 million negotiable Human Translation Translate We have warehouses different spaces for sale and rent as well ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

العنوان: For sale 19 warehouses Industrial 11 Sharjah price 11 million negotiable available- Industrial Area 11
الشارقة -

الإمارات
السعر: 11,000,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 12/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062802
