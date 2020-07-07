For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For rent big land in the industrial 11 areas of 42,000 square feet consisting of: 21,000 square feet+ 21,000 square feet two lands are separate from the other Each unit has two offices, a kitchen, and a bathroom we have other lands ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sharjah- industrial area 11
الشارقة -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 500,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 12/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062764
