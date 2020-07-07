For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

(للإيجار)
|Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For rent big land in the industrial 11 areas of 42,000 square feet consisting of: 21,000 square feet+ 21,000 square feet two lands are separate from the other Each unit has two offices, a kitchen, and a bathroom we have other lands ALJADWAL REAL ESTATE
|للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
|الإسم:
|aljadwal
|التليفون:
|0524297621
|العنوان:
|For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sharjah- industrial area 11
الشارقة - الإمارات
|تفاصيل الإعلان:
|السعر:
|500,000 درهم
|تاريخ الإعلان:
|12/7/2020
|رقم الإعلان:
|2062764
