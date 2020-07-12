For rent a very spacious villa in al jurf Ajman

(للإيجار)

اعلانات مبوبة

اعلانات جديدة

الإعلانات الأكثر مشاهدة

إضغط لتغيير المكان

أضف إعلان

 ◀  أنت الآن في

الإمارات (عجمان) [ اختر مدينة / دولة أخرى ]

تفاصيل الإعلان
For rent, a very spacious villa consisting of:- Ground floor: - 2 spacious rooms +hall + majlis First floor: - five spacious rooms + hall The rooms are all master. The two mejlises and a kitchen back the villa Rent of AED 150,000 is required to be negotiated
للاتصال بصاحب الاعلان:
الإسم: aljadwal
التليفون: 0524297621

فضلاً أخبر صاحب الإعلان انك تتصل به من خلال موقع إعلانات وبس
العنوان: For rent a very spacious villa in al jurf Ajman- aljurf
عجمان -

الإمارات
تفاصيل الإعلان:
السعر: 150,000 درهم
تاريخ الإعلان: 12/7/2020
رقم الإعلان: 2062760
data-full-width-responsive="true"
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان أخبر صديق أضف إلى المفضلة
أرسل رسالة إلى صاحب الإعلان

اعلانات جديدة

صورة
السعر
تاريخ الإعلان
صورة الاعلان: For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000

For Rent spacious flat in England cluster International city DUBAI 27000

(للإيجار)

For Rent spacious flat consist of : 1bed room 2 bathroom Big hall Big kitchen PRICE 27000 DHS p.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات
القسم: 

27,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: بيع شقة مساختها 195 متر مع فيو ممتا في الغاصمة الاداريه R7 كمبوند تاون جيت

بيع شقة مساختها 195 متر مع فيو ممتا في الغاصمة الاداريه R7 كمبوند تاون جيت

(للبيع)

مساحة الشقة 195 متر تتكون من ثلاث غرف وصالة وثلاث حمامات وبلكونتين غلي قيو ممتاز سعر المتر بالتشطيب .
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

For rent two lands in the industrial 11 with offices and electricity sha

(للإيجار)

Contact Abu Moaz 0524297621 For rent big land in the industrial 11 areas of 42,000 square feet cons.
القسم: 

500,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | فيلا فخمة 12غرفة | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

للبيع | فيلا فخمة 12غرفة | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | فيلا فخمة 12غرفة | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي هذه الفيلا الرائعة مكونة من : 12غرفة نوم كبيرة .
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | فيلا بتصميم راقي 4 غرف نوم ماستر | بوابة الشرق أبوظبي

للبيع | فيلا بتصميم راقي 4 غرف نوم ماستر | بوابة الشرق أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | فيلا بتصميم راقي 4 غرف نوم ماستر | بوابة الشرق أبوظبي فيلا مكونة من : طابق أرضي : غرفة معيشة.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | فيلا 5 غرف فخمة | حدائق المشرف أبوظبي

للبيع | فيلا 5 غرف فخمة | حدائق المشرف أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | فيلا 5 غرف فخمة | حدائق المشرف أبوظبي الفيلا مكونة من : 5 غرف نوم - غرفة طعام - غرفتين عائلة.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | مجمع 4 فلل علي شارع رئيسي | مدينة خليفة أبوظبي

للبيع | مجمع 4 فلل علي شارع رئيسي | مدينة خليفة أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | مجمع 4 فلل علي شارع رئيسي | مدينة خليفة أبوظبي مجمع 4 فلل على شارعين منهم شارع رئيسي ومقسم ك.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | مجمع 6 فلل رائع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

للبيع | مجمع 6 فلل رائع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | مجمع 6 فلل رائع | مدينة محمد بن زايد أبوظبي مجمع 6 فلل كل فيلا مكونة من : 6 غرف نوم - مجلس -.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع | مجمع فيلتين بدخل مميز | شارع المرور أبوظبي

للبيع | مجمع فيلتين بدخل مميز | شارع المرور أبوظبي

(للبيع)

للبيع | مجمع فيلتين بدخل مميز | شارع المرور أبوظبي مجمع فيلتين كل فيلا مكونة من : طابق أرضي : غرفة ن.
القسم: 

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: New villa very spacious for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah

New villa very spacious for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah

(للإيجار)

New villa for rent in Al-Fayha, Sharjah Ground floor: - Majlis + dining room + hall + 2 big bathro.
القسم: 

75,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: For rent Spacious Villa and good view 7000 sqft in Al Jazzat Sharjah 100

For rent Spacious Villa and good view 7000 sqft in Al Jazzat Sharjah 100

(للإيجار)

Contact with abo moaz 0524297621 For rent Spacious Villa and good view consist of: 5 bed rooms, .
القسم: 

100,000 درهم

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: خدمات واستشارات بحرية ونقل بحري

خدمات واستشارات بحرية ونقل بحري

(فرص)

يسعد شركة راشد سالم للملاحة و الشحن و الخدمات البحرية - الامارات العربية المتحدة ان تقدم للسادة اصحا.
العنوان:

دبي - الإمارات

اتصل

12/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع عمارة بالبوطينة

للبيع عمارة بالبوطينة

(للبيع)

للبيع بناية بالشارقة البوطنية موقع مميز ارضي و6طوابق المساحة 2500 قدم مفروشة بالكامل و لها رخصة تجار.
القسم: 

4,000,000 درهم

11/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: للبيع فيلا واسعة 8000 قدم فى العذرا الشارقة السعر 1.5مليون قابل للتفاوض

للبيع فيلا واسعة 8000 قدم فى العذرا الشارقة السعر 1.5مليون قابل للتفاوض

(للبيع)

اتصل بابو معاذ0524297621 للبيع فيلا واسعة 8000 قدم فى العذرا الشارقة السعر 1.5مليون قابل للتفاوض ع.
القسم: 

1,500,000 درهم

11/7/2020
صورة الاعلان: فيلا واسعه للبيع ١٠ آلاف قدم طابقين ٤ غرف ماستر مجلس ، صاله ، وملحق- البراش

فيلا واسعه للبيع ١٠ آلاف قدم طابقين ٤ غرف ماستر مجلس ، صاله ، وملحق- البراش

(للبيع)

للبيع فيلا في الشارقة ( البراشي )- دورين 10 آلاف قدم الدور الأول 4 غرف وصاله الدور الأرضي غرفه ماست.
القسم: 

2,200,000 درهم

11/7/2020
data-full-width-responsive="true"
خدمة الإعلانات المبوبة تعمل باستخدام جاليليو مدير المواقع ™
سجل في النشرة الاخبارية في عرب نت 5
الأكثر إرسالا
الأكثر مشاهدة
أحدث الإعلانات
إدارة و خدمات الموقع من جاليليو لإدارة المواقع    استضافة وتطوير مواقع - ستار ويب ماستر

هذا الموقع مزود بحلول جاليليو مدير المواقع - ® Galileo Site Manager